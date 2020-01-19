Bad Boys For Life writer scripts National Treasure 3

advertisement

It looks like the long-awaited one National Treasure 3 could finally pick up speed as Variety reports that Disney and producer Jerry Bruckheimer have drawn attention Bad boys for life Screenwriter Chris Bremner writes the screenplay.

The first two National treasure The films released in 2004 and 2007 were filmed by Jon Turteltaub and awarded Nicolas Cage as Benjamin Franklin Gates, a treasure hunter who uncovered hidden artifacts and secrets from throughout US history. Cage was included in the cast of both films by Justin Bartha, Diane Krüger, Harvey Keitel, Armando Riesco and Jon Voight, and the two moves together brought in over $ 800 million.

Last year, Disney’s Bob Iger announced that discussions about National Treasure 3 have been going on since 2016 and that “We love the first two films, but we’re not quite there yet.”

Hopefully, with Bremner on board, it won’t be long before things come together.

