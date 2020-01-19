Bad Boys For Life is the global leader with $ 100 million

advertisement

It was a successful reunion for Will Smith’s Mike Lowrey and Martin Lawrence Marcus Burnett with Sony’s mate action comedy threequel Bad boys for life raised nearly $ 100 million around the globe on the opening weekend.

Inland, Bad boys for life earned $ 59 million on the three-day weekend and is on the way to an estimated $ 68.1 million on the four-day Martin Luther King weekend. Regardless, it has already been exceeded ride A total of $ 48.6 million over four days for the second-largest MLK opening ever, behind American Sniper ($ 107.2 million).

The $ 90 million film also earned $ 38.6 million internationally this weekend, including Germany ($ 5.1 million), the United Kingdom ($ 5 million), Australia (3.9 million) $) And Mexico ($ 3.8 million). With this kind of performance, expect Sony to be keen to showcase the result just announced Bad guys 4 in the fast lane …

Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for a last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.

Bad boys for life Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be joined by returning actors Joe Pantoliano (Captain Howard) and Theresa Randle (Theresa Burnett) as well as franchise newcomers Vanessa Hudgens (The princess switch), Alexander Ludwig (viking), Charles Melton (Riverdale), Jacob Scipio (Hunter killer), Paola Nunez (The son) and DJ Khaled (Spies in disguise).

