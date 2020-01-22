advertisement

The Bad boys for life Co-directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi have announced that Michael Bay is the director of the first two Bad Boys Movies – actually directed a scene in the latest installment of the action franchise.

During an interview in the CinemaBlend ReelBlend podcast, the two directors Michael Bays Cameo discussed in the film as a wedding DJ and how Bay staged this scene itself.

Adil El Arbi: “We were looking for a cameo as a role that he would play. Maybe it was a guy who would be killed in the movie? There are two places where we play ourselves in the movie. Bilall meets Rita and my car gets out of Will (Smith) stole, so both scenes were options for Michael Bay. ”

Bilall Fallah: “And then we had the idea for the MC. We thought, “Okay, we have to make it a real Michael Bay recording.” So the camera turns around him. “

El Arbi: “And he turns the shot counterclockwise!”

Fallah: “So it’s a real Michael Bay moment with Michael Bay. And he directed it himself. We just watched him make his own shot.”

El Arbi: “Yes, of course! When Michael Bay is on the set, he only explains the camera how to do it and he knows how to turn. We didn’t tell him anything … This attitude is being studied in the film school because it is super meta ! “

It would make sense if Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi allowed Michael Bay to direct his own cameo sequence, since the two co-directors are clearly big fans of him to the point where Bad boys for life feels like a real tribute to the first two installments in the franchise.

Are you surprised that Michael Bay directed a scene? Bad boys for life? What do you think about the film? Let us know in the comments below or tweet us @ flickeringmyth…

Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for a last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.

Bad boys for life Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be joined by returning actors Joe Pantoliano (Captain Howard) and Theresa Randle (Theresa Burnett) as well as franchise newcomers Vanessa Hudgens (The princess switch), Alexander Ludwig (viking), Charles Melton (Riverdale), Jacob Scipio (Hunter killer), Paola Nunez (The son) and DJ Khaled (Spies in disguise).

