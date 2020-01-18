advertisement

Although the third episode of “Bad guys” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence has just been released in the cinema this weekend, the studio already has plans for the next installment in the series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there is a fourth addition to the franchise, and Chris Bremner, who worked onBad boys for life, “Is set to write the script.

advertisement

From the original release in 1995, Will Smith and Martin Lawerence, series or series are about to return to the next film to resume their role.

It is also reported that fans do not have to wait too long for Bad Boys 4, not while waiting for the latest episode.

advertisement