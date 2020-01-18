Bad Boys 4 is already under construction at Sony

advertisement

Sony doesn’t play around and doesn’t waste time Bad guys 4 made. Bad Boys for Life have just hit theaters today, and the studio has brought Chris Bremner on board to write the script for the next episode. It is believed that Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be hooked on the upcoming sequel, which shouldn’t take long for the final episode to come together. So far, the response to the latest film has been positive, although we will have a better idea in the coming weeks and months.

Bad Boys 2 was released in 2003, so it was a bit of a shock to learn that Bad Boys for Life was going to take place. Martin Lawrence and Will Smith were asked about the sequel for over a decade while still in developing hell. When asked about the film again in 2018, Lawrence was confident it would never happen. Shortly after this interview, Sony launched Bad Boys for Life and brought Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back together on screen.

To avoid another 17-year gap between the films, Sony already gets Bad guys 4 ready to go. Bad Boys for Life leaves no doubt that a sequel is possible in a fascinating way that you can get to know in cinemas this weekend. This is not the first time that a fourth rate has been discussed. In 2015, when Bad Boys for Life was still in its infancy, the other film was also announced. It was still a long way to go, however, and a lot of changes have been made behind the scenes to get where we are today.

Joe Carnahan was originally on board to write Bad Boys for Life and is credited even though Chris Bremner receives the highest score in the credits. Only Bremner currently appears to be on board Bad guys 4That could of course change in the next few years. Once the script is written, production could start as early as next year, if the sequel will hit theaters by 2022, if everything works behind the scenes. While there was a lot of talk about “one last time” in the last issue, we may see the duo at least one more time.

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith love working together, so getting them back on board shouldn’t be a problem Bad guys 4, While the sequel is in development, there is no guarantee that it will actually happen. The box office will surely come into play when we see Bad Boys for Life in cinemas this weekend. So far, the numbers look solid at $ 7 million for Thursday night’s preview. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce this Bad guys 4 News.

