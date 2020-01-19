Bad Boys 4 already in progress at Sony

advertisement

With Bad boys for life THR exceeds expectations at the box office on the way to the second largest MLK weekend and reports that Sony has already started developing a fourth installment of the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence partner cop franchise.

As revealed by the website, Bad boys for life Co-author Chris Bremner was commissioned to write the screenplay for the as yet unnamed Bad guys 4with Smith and Lawrence both expected to return. It is not yet known whether Bad boys for life The helmets Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are there for the fourth time.

Coincidentally, this is not the first mention of a fourth Bad Boys As announced in 2015, Sony announced a release date for February 2017 Bad guys 3, followed by Bad guys 4 in July 2019. These plans fell apart when the studio struggled to get it Bad boys for life operational due to story problems and budget problems.

Bad boys for life had a $ 45 million domestic opening in mind, but should earn around $ 65 million on the four-day vacation weekend.

Bad boys for life Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be joined by returning actors Joe Pantoliano (Captain Howard) and Theresa Randle (Theresa Burnett) as well as franchise newcomers Vanessa Hudgens (The princess switch), Alexander Ludwig (viking), Charles Melton (Riverdale), Jacob Scipio (Hunter killer), Paola Nunez (The son) and DJ Khaled (Spies in disguise).

