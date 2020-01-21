Bad Boys 3: Record-breaking debut at the MLK Holiday Box Office with USD 73 million

advertisement

There were some early box-office results this weekend in 2020 Bad boys for life has released a record-breaking opening. The long-awaited sequel, which will bring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back, earned $ 59.1 million over the weekend, and minus Monday’s MLK holiday earnings from Monday is expected to be $ 73 million for the full four-day opening. After American Sniper’s expansion, this is the second-largest January opening ever. Clint Eastwood’s war drama raised $ 107 million on the same four-day weekend in 2015.

However, American Sniper was already available in a limited edition. That makes Bad boys for life The biggest debut for a newly released film so far in January. Given that analysts predicted a $ 40 million neighborhood opening over the entire MLK weekend that would still have been considered solid, this means a huge win for Sony at the box office. Fortunately, this means that Bad Boys 4 will almost certainly get moving sooner rather than later.

advertisement

On the other side of the fence we have Dolittle. Universal had high hopes for this film because it was Robert Downey Jr.’s first film after Avengers: Endgame. They decided to tell the age-old story of a man who can speak to animals. That didn `t work. Although it ended up in second place at $ 22.5 million until Sunday, expected to be $ 29.5 million by Monday, this is a brutal start for a film with a $ 175 million production budget. It doesn’t look much better overseas as it is expected to cost less than $ 60 million after the opening weekend.

RELATED: Bad Boys’ 3 stunts convinced Will Smith that he is not a Tom Cruise

Universal is also behind Cats, who also flopped pretty hard. Anyone who campaigns for talking animal films on a large budget will certainly be fired. On the positive side of the studio, another great weekend had in 1917 after the great victory at the Golden Globes. The World War I hopeful Oscar drama directed by Sam Mendes earned another $ 22.1 million through Sunday, a decrease of just 40.2 percent from last weekend’s expansion. At the time of writing, the company has earned $ 143.3 million worldwide and is likely to have legs in the coming weeks.

A positive note is that two blockbusters have passed important milestones. Sonys Jumanji: The Next Level earned another $ 9.6 million, which helped it surpass the $ 700 million mark worldwide. The sequel is now $ 712 million worldwide. We should expect to hear an announcement about Jumanji 4 soon. Disney’s Frozen 2 also contributed $ 3.7 million to the total and exceeded $ 1.4 billion worldwide. It was already the most impressive animated film ever, so everything else just sweetened the pot at this point.

Also of importance; Underwater, the expensive Fox Science Fiction / Horror movie, which rose to just $ 7 million last weekend, dropped out of the top ten at just $ 3.6 million. This is one of the films Fox produced before the Disney merger, making it another failure that the studio inherited as part of the deal. Be sure to check out the full results from the weekend ticket offices. This message comes to us via Box Office Mojo.

1Bad boys for lifetwoDolittle319174Jumanji: The next level5Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker6Mercy only7Little woman8thKnife out9Like a boss10Frozen 2

Topics: Bad Boys 3, box office

Author of various things on the Internet (mainly about films) since 2013. Popcorn lovers. Enthusiastic follower of James Bond, Marvel and Star Wars. Has a fat cat named Buster and is still buying CDs. I have my reasons.

advertisement