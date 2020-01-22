Bad Boys 3 has a scene directed by Michael Bay and it's hard to miss

advertisement

Michael Bay did not return to the director Bad boys for lifeAt least not the whole film. However, Bay had a small cameo in the sequel and, as filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah revealed, Bay personally directed his cameo sequence. At least the man who started this franchise in the first place had a small hand to bring it back after all these years.

The unveiling was made in an interview in honor of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah Bad boys for life Beat theater. When they discussed how the Michael Bay cameo came about, they found that they had different ideas, but ultimately decided that he would be the MC at Marcus’ daughter’s wedding. Here’s what they had to say about it.

fettAdil El Arbi: We were looking for a cameo that he would play. Maybe it was a guy who would be killed in the movie? There are two places where we play ourselves in the film. Bilall meets Rita and Will (Smith) steals my car. So both scenes were options for Michael Bay.

Bilall Fallah: And then we had the idea of ​​the MC. We thought, “Okay, we have to make it a real Michael Bay shot.” So the camera 360 goes around it.

El Arbi: And he turns the shot counterclockwise!

Bilall Fallah: So it’s a real Michael Bay moment with Michael Bay. And he ran it himself. We just watched him make his own shot.

Adil El Arbi: Yes of course! When Michael Bay is on the set. He only explains to the camera how to do it and he knows how to turn. We didn’t tell him anything … This attitude is being studied in the film school because it’s super meta!

Michael Bay was busy running 6 Underground for Netflix and couldn’t return when Bad Boys 3 finally got started. Fortunately, there didn’t seem to be any hard feelings and he brought at least a bit of Bayhem flair to the set. And not for nothing, but based on the reactions so far, Adil and Bilall seem to have done well.

In the film, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett for the first time since Bad Boys II in 2003. To date, the sequel has earned $ 112 million worldwide after its record-breaking opening weekend at the box office on the MLK weekend. Critics and the public also reacted kindly, which is why Bad Boys 4 is already in the works. With luck, we won’t wait 17 years for the next one.

Bad Boys was Michael Bay’s directorial debut. The 1995 action flick, which was produced for a modest $ 23 million, brought in $ 141 million worldwide. Bad Boys II increased the promotion and budget to $ 273 million worldwide. This message comes to us via CinemaBlend.

