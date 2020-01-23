Bad Boy got good: Diddy literally got his name in Sean Love Combs | changed The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

Diddy evolves every year and 2020 will be no different. The mega-mogul asks us all to check his new mood under a new name.

HipHopDX reports that Diddy took his latest nickname more seriously than we all thought. According to The Blast documentation, the Bad Boy Records founder has literally changed his name. Puffy dropped John and is now called Sean Love Combs. Yes, Sean Love Combs people.

advertisement

Apparently, his team petitioned on his behalf to request that his John Hancock be changed late last year. A judge signed the petition for the change on Tuesday, January 21. It should be noted that the rappers from “All About The Benjamins” were not present when the magistrate approved the application.

This is not the first time that Money Making Mitch is trying to get a grip on the word that stands for deep affection. In 2017, he announced to the world that he was entering a new era in his life and needed a name to reflect change. He asked everyone to call him “brotherly love”.

Although he has not yet officially confirmed the change, his recent social media posts have focused on spreading positivity. In addition, he signs his subtitles with “Love”.

Photo: Dennis Van Tine / Zukunftsbild / WENN.com

advertisement