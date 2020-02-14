An experienced stunt woman and her husband were killed in a gunfight in Greene County, Ohio on Friday. Cheryl Sanders and her husband Robert Reed Sanders were shot in front of a prestigious home near the city of Yellow Springs, according to the Dayton Daily News. The shooter’s name has not been released, although reports indicate that he is Cheryl Sanders’ ex-husband.

Early reports claim that Sanders and her husband came to the man’s property with guns and used a camera system to monitor activities around the house. While a motive for the two was not found, the shooter was not charged with a crime.

Gene Fischer, sheriff in Greene County, told the outlet that things started when Robert Sanders waited outside Cheryl Sander’s ex-husband’s house before approaching him in the driveway when he was carrying a gun. The ex-husband was also armed and fatally shot Robert Sanders.

Sometime after that, Cheryl Sanders arrived at home and triggered an exchange of fire between the two, which eventually killed her. The unknown man had previously reported five years ago that he believed his ex-wife was planning to hire someone to have him killed.

Cheryl Sanders worked as a stunt woman in the 1980s and doubled for Rene Russo in the franchises Thor and Lethal Weapon and for Kathleen Turner in V.I. Warshawski. Throughout her career, she had received hits like Sandra Bullock, Cameron Diaz, Charlize Theron, Jessica Alba, Sharon Stone, Brooke Shields, Nicole Kidman and Uma Thurman, to name a few.

According to her online biography, it was a stunt for Back to the Future Part II in 1989 that temporarily stopped her career after a cable was released that caused her to hit concrete and break her face, right arm, and hand ,

As she turned to a healthier lifestyle in the years that followed, her stunt work recently appeared in films such as Ocean’s 11, Transformers: Age of Extinction, and Spy Kids 4. In 2000, she received the 2000 Taurus World Stunt Award for Best Stunt Sequence for her work on the first restart of Charlie’s Angels, the stunt person who corresponds to The Oscars.

In recent years, she has made the transition to production, including the 2016 documentary Holy Hell, which she produced with actor and musician Jared Leto.