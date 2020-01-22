Back to school: Budget food blogger packs a week of school lunches for $ 3.50 a day

advertisement

Packing a nutritious school lunch for your child does not have to cost the earth, says a blogger about budget food.

Hamilton mother Kathrine Lynch made a week of healthy school lunches for her primary school child, each costing an average of $ 3.50. She came up with the meal plan in response to one of the most common requests the mother of three receives through her blog Busy Happy Kids.

Naia Barker, 6, enjoys her mother’s healthy school lunches with a limited budget.

Making affordable and nutritious school lunches – that children will actually eat is not that simple, she said.

“I try to keep it interesting for the kids and then I try to make it easy for the parents – or the kids if they do it themselves, so they don’t spend ages actually organizing the food,” she said.

“You want the kids to eat it … and it is affordable and healthy. So there are quite a few factors that really make lunch.”

Lynch’s week of packed lunches came to a total of $ 17.57, or around $ 3.50 per lunch box.

Budget food blogger Kathrine Lynch has made a week of school lunches with a limited budget.

At 60 cents each, the most expensive part of each lunch box was two pieces of fruit, included to meet the Ministry of Health’s guidelines for healthy eating, she said. And variety is important.

She didn’t include home bins because many parents didn’t have the time, she said.

“I chose snacks that were easy to pack and pack, because when parents have to make muffins and scones, it is time-consuming.”

To further reduce the budget, Lynch said food scraps could be included – such as meat for sandwiches, quiches and home-made pizza.

“Buy large jars of yogurt instead of individual jars, it’s a lot cheaper to put the yogurt in small trays than buy individually,” she said.

By asking children to choose what they wanted in their lunch box and encouraging them to pack it themselves, they were more likely to eat it, she said.

Her suggestion here is for five to ten year olds. For older children and teenagers, Lynch recommends filling fruit such as bananas, plus whole wheat and proteins to keep them full longer. A large breakfast also helps them to keep going.

Savory muffins or scones were good snacks for teenagers and an extra sandwich can be included, with vegemite or jam instead of other expensive fillings, such as chicken and salad.

LUNCHBOX 1

1 egg sandwich

Yogurt

Cruskits with jam

1 banana

1/2 apple

Cost – $ 2.45

LUNCHBOX 2

1 ham and cream cheese sandwich

Cheese and crackers

popcorn

Cherry tomatoes

1 orange

2 plums

Cost – $ 4

LUNCHBOX 3

1 wrap with ham, cheese and tomato

1 pear

Hummus

squatters

Carrot sticks

Cost – $ 3.72

LUNCHBOX 4

Peanut butter sandwich sandwiches

Cherry tomatoes

Sliced ​​cucumber

1 banana

1 nectarine

Cheese and crackers

Cost – $ 4.06

LUNCHBOX 5

Pita bread chips

Hummus

squatters

2 plums

1 peach

Carrot sticks

1 hard-boiled egg

Cost – $ 3.34

Staples are margarine, peanut butter and jam.

