Advertisement

Ashley Iaconetti and Peter Weber. MediaPunch / Shutterstock; Broadimage / Shutterstock

Time to put the claws away? Ashley Iaconetti isn’t up here for the drama between women Peter WeberSeason of The Bachelor.

Peter Weber’s Finale 6 on “The Bachelor”: What to know

Advertisement

“Someone I really stood up for was Tammy. I really liked Tammy. I thought she had a great personality up to this week, ”said Ashley, 31, exclusive to the live recording of her podcast,“ I can’t get it, ”on Thursday February 6th at W Los Angeles. “I loved her, I thought she spoke well. She was like who she was. She just felt very comfortable in her skin, but then I saw that she was getting really mean and I felt like there were a lot of mean girls this season, and that really makes me sad. “

Tammy Ly argued with first Kelsey Weier On Monday, February 3, the episode of the reality series blamed after the house flipper accused professional workers of a drug abuse problem. In the following episode, Tammy followed Mycenna thorn, accuses her of being on the show for the wrong reasons. Tammy was eliminated on Wednesday February 5th.

Peter Weber and his volunteers on “The Bachelor” ABC / Craig Sjodin

For her part, Ashley appeared first Chris SoulesIn her live podcast sponsored by Amaryllis and EYEBuyDirect, she told us that she would only leave her future children with her husband Jared Haibon Go to the show if it went back to basics.

“Bachelor in Paradise” pairs that are still together

“In my experience, it wasn’t that traumatic,” said the alum of the Bachelor Winter Games. “And I learned so much about myself and gained so much character and strength from it. And I got to know each other better, so I would probably agree. At the pace at which the show is developing and if it goes more in that direction, oh my god, I don’t want to give any wrong reasons, but a bit more a mischievous environment, I wouldn’t want to have it in this mischievous environment . “

Ashley added, “But I wouldn’t mind if they were in the area I was in because it was great.”

Craziest moments from Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” – So far

Meanwhile, Peter admitted that during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show, he should try harder to end the drama.

“Perhaps I wished I could get a little more foot in certain cases and see the truth a little more clearly,” he said on Wednesday, February 5. It’s hard to go out with so many women. It is not easy at all. “

The Bachelor will be broadcast on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting from Emily Marcus

Listen to Spotify to learn more about your favorite shows and the latest TV news!



Advertisement