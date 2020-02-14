Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown cast a little shadow over Victoria Fuller, a current candidate for The Bachelor. While watching the last episode, Peter Weber reduced it to four girls just before the hometowns, but not without a little drama. As he says goodbye to Natasha and Kelly, he continues with Hannah Ann, Kelsey, Madison and the controversial Fuller. Brown was recording the episode when Fuller admitted that she was “pissed off” and “annoying to be around,” and Brown had an answer.

victoria f: it is annoying to be with me!

hannah b:

I’m dead, we’re on #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/YxMsKIk2JJ

“Well, you said it,” Brown replied with a caption to the video, which reads, “I don’t intentionally post it when something ridiculous is said in the background … it just happens.”

There is currently a lot of controversy surrounding Fuller, including what one of Weber’s exes says about her.

“We became friends when I moved out of Los Angeles about three years ago,” Merissa Pence told Us Weekly. “Our first encounter was when she told me she was going to slit my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-friends.”

Pence, who had been dating Weber for five months in 2012, added that Fuller claims her friendship with the 22-year-old is more of a forced thing than anything else because her mutual friend said she wouldn’t “hang out with her voluntarily.” “. “” Pence said when the glory came into Fuller’s head, there was no going back. While saying that the candidate “rubbed me wrong” just before she left to film the show, she claims that Fuller is not as “shy” as some might think.

“If there’s a guy she wants, she says, ‘It’s mine.’ There is a one-way street and nobody else interferes, “she explained. “She just thinks the world is around her and she’s the hottest thing that has ever been hit on this planet. And the most worrying thing about it all was the lingerie episode, in which she just behaved as if it were you this shy person. The people of Virginia Beach even see that you are not at all. You are always the one in the bar who wants attention. “

As for Weber and Brown, fans have been speculating for weeks that the two could be secretly together, considering that there are no spoilers for this season yet. However, Brown confirmed that she was single, although Weber asked her to come back and take part in competitions, which also caused great frustration among the other actors who were fighting for his heart.

“I mean, I totally understand your frustration,” he told the outlet. “And the whole time I was talking to Hannah, I was thinking about her in the back of my mind and what that would do to them. … From that moment on I tried my best to really show them that I was ready to leave that in the past and just focus on it. And you know, I feel like I’ve done my best job and that’s all I could have done. “

