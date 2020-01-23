Bachelorette candidate Tyler Gwozdz dies on 29

advertisement

Bachelorette candidate Tyler Gwozdz has died after suspected overdose, RadarOnline.com can confirm. He was 29 years old.

Forensic officers explained to Radar Gwozdz, who participated in the season Hannah Browndied yesterday after being hospitalized in South Florida for at least a week.

According to the Boca Raton police report received from Radar, the bulls responded to Gwozdz’s house at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, January 13, which they called “medical overdose.”

advertisement

He was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition. The former Bachelorette candidate died nine days later on January 22, 2020.

It is not yet clear what caused the overdose, but Radar has learned that his body is in the Coroner’s office in Palm Beach County.

Known as “Tyler G”, Gwozdz appeared in season 15 of The Bacheloretteand even got the first one-on-one interview with Brown.

But his short time on the show ended in controversy just a week later when he was sent home with little explanation.

“Tyler G. had to go, and that’s annoying because I really enjoyed my date with him,” Brown said simply on the show.

The reason for the exit was never confirmed, but there were rumors that his dating history may have had something to do with it, along with comments and complaints about his behavior.

In an email to Refinery29 after his departure, Gwozdz called the rumors “completely unfounded”.

“I feel that even when I speak to them, they get some attention and energy, but I still trust my journey and a purpose for everything that has happened to me in my life,” he wrote. “Above all, I am a son for my mother. She raised me to be better than these baseless accusations. The rumors are so far from my personality and values ​​that it seems silly to waste time denying them, but I guess I’ll do it for the record. BUT I’ll be fine. “

advertisement