Always in their hearts. Jed Wyatt. Grant Eckel and other members of Bachelor Nation remember Bachelorette alum Tyler Gwozdz after his death.

Us Weekly confirmed that 29-year-old Gwozdz passed away on Wednesday, January 22, one week after being hospitalized in Florida for a suspected overdose. The reality TV alum that has surfaced Hannah BrownThe Bachelorette’s season had been in critical but stable condition for most of his hospital stay before news came that he had died.

On Thursday, January 23, TMZ reported that the former show candidate was hospitalized on January 13 after paramedics responded to an emergency call. The woman who made the call told the dispatchers that she had tried to help Gwozdz, but had trouble entering the locked room where he was found.

In the 15th season of the ABC dating show, broadcast in summer 2019, the sales manager applied for the heart of the 25-year-old pageant. In the first three episodes of the season, it became known that Gwozdz had been removed from the competition. Although Brown gave little explanation to the other men at the time, she said that she “really enjoyed” her personal date with Gwozdz.

His exit from the series was unexpected, but Gwozdz seemed to look back fondly on his Bachelorette experience.

“How can you be nervous when you see that smile? 👸🤩🌹… have a safe weekend until Monday !! #bachelornation #abc #rose #loafers #iwasprettynervousnotgonnalie ”, he wrote in May 2019 next to a moment of his limo entry on Instagram.

He later responded to rumors that his earlier disrespectful behavior towards women was the reason for his removal from the ABC show.

“The rumors are so far from my personality and values ​​that it seems silly to waste time denying them, but I guess I’ll do it for the record. But I’ll be fine, ”Gwozdz said to Refinery29 in May 2019.

Scroll down to see how members of Bachelor Nation responded to the news of Gwozdz’s death.

