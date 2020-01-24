advertisement

Open. Former Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky It was found that she was diagnosed with a common form of skin cancer: basal cell carcinoma.

In an emotional note published on Instagram on Thursday, January 23, the 35-year-old American from Massachusetts asked fans and friends to talk to their doctors about safe skin care after performing a biopsy a few weeks earlier ,

“Get your skin examined,” Fedotowsky signed a series of photos of herself that exposed her skin. “A few weeks ago, I found out I had skin cancer. When my dermatologist used the C-word, I almost passed out in his office. Luckily, the type of skin cancer I have is rarely fatal and really never fatal if caught early … Of course, I never expose my stomach to the sun without sunscreen! “

One of the photos was a close-up of the mole on the belly of Alum’s reality dating show, which gave cause for concern when she saw her doctor. Another picture showed a small scar above her belly button from an operation she had six months ago to remove “cancerous cells / skin”.

While the diagnosis of television personality initially paused, she assured her followers that this strain of the disease was highly treatable.

“Basal cell carcinoma is very common. The most common skin cancer. You probably know someone who has it. So it’s not a big deal, ”she continued on Instagram. “But what’s a big deal is not to treat it and treat it early … The VERY first thing I did when I was diagnosed was to write a family text to my family asking them all to do theirs To have skin examined. So I’m doing the same for you all, my extended family, right here and right now. “

Congratulations and prayers for the fashion blogger quickly flooded the comments on her post.

“I’ve never been to a dermatologist, but I’m going to make an appointment today. I wish you health and happiness.”, Wrote a fan.

Despite the scary news, Fedotowsky remains positive for her husband, Kevin Mannoand their children, 3-year-old Molly and 19-month-old son Riley.

“In the future, I plan to make it my priority to use the best natural products on my skin, apply sunscreen consistently, and remind you all to do the same!” Concluded the reality star. “I love you! Take care of yourself!”

