Peter Weber hears the overwhelming criticism of his time at The Bachelor and wants Bachelor Nation to know that he has done his best. The pilot, who worked with ex-bachelor Nick Viall on his Viall Files podcast on Wednesday, admitted that it was much more difficult to find love on reality television than he thought.

“It is much more difficult to look back on this for me … It is much more difficult than I would have ever thought,” Weber admitted. “I’m making decisions right now based on the information I have. I don’t make stupid decisions on purpose. I know that everyone thinks I am and everyone thinks that I’m undecided. And yes, there was a lot of indecision, but that’s what you get when you go out with so many women at the same time. “

Weber added that he had made it clear to the women vying for his love that they should go if they weren’t really interested in connecting with him.

“If they didn’t want to be there, I didn’t want them to be there,” he said. “I just want someone here who actually wants to do something with me.”

Viall, after starring in season 21 of the ABC series, agreed that trying to follow your heart and make the right decisions in such a high pressure situation is a “winless struggle”.

“This indecision … They seem to be really open and to give a fair shot to many of these relationships,” Viall admitted. “Other leads, including myself, join a couple early on and you say, ‘Eh, that’s me.’ And you base your decisions on it. “

Weber previously admitted E! News that after all the criticism of his behavior this season he is getting “hard skin”.

“I understand that there is a lot of drama right now and things are kind of crazy, but I think it’s a little … it’s a shame that a lot of criticism and a lot of hate has come out somehow,” he said. “We only do our best and we sign up for this kind of experience and you hope for the best. You hope that in the end you will find love and yes, things will always happen, things will come out because we are human and not perfect, but I just wish people would focus more on spreading love than on so much hate. “

The Bachelor will be broadcast on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Getty / Noel Vasquez