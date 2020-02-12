Not inside. Peter Weber Maybe he witnessed his experience in The Bachelor, but there was a lot he didn’t see – and a lot he wasn’t happy about when he watched the season.

“You know, what was really a bad conversation with me was the stuff in between Tammy [Ly] and Kelsey [Weier]“Said the 28-year-old pilot in the latest episode of the Viall Files podcast, released on Wednesday February 12th.” Watching this interaction when I canceled this cocktail party in Costa Rica – that was BS. I don’t stand for that at all. “

The conversation he was referring to took place in the February 3 episode in which Tammy, 24, assumed that 28-year-old Kelsey had an alcohol problem and was taking “pills”. After Peter canceled the cocktail hour, Tammy called out Kelsey, who was really confused as to why her behavior was concerned with Tammy. Tammy also said that Kelsey seemed “emotionally unstable” and, in turn, wasn’t ready for a real relationship.

“Tammy calls Kelsey this way and accuses her of the same thing I don’t stand for,” Peter continued during the podcast. “I remember my interactions with Tammy. I enjoyed it and I definitely admired it. I still do it, she is a super hardworking person, has a lot of amazing qualities, but seeing her attack Kelsey has attacked Sydney [Hightower], the stuff I didn’t like. “

Tammy also made an enemy of it Mycenna thorn in the following episode and was sent home. She later went to Twitter to apologize.

“I take responsibility for my actions and didn’t want to hurt anyone. I am very sorry for those I have hurt, but my heart never came from a deliberately malicious place. “The New York-born Syracuse tweeted on Friday February 7th. I am not trying to mourn past mistakes I have made. We are all human. We have all done things we are not proud of. So please listen to me when I say – I never wanted to hurt anyone and I’m sorry. “

The Bachelor is broadcast on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.