'Bachelor' Peter Weber considered leaving the show for ex-Bachelorette Hannah Brown

advertisement

NEW YORK – Revenge is a dish best served cold on “The Bachelor” – often with tears – but Peter Weber was still so keen on Hannah Brown, the woman who refused it, only to reappear that he considered dropping his show in favor of last season’s “bachelorette”.

“Yes, I did it as crazy as it sounds,” he said. “I was thinking about whatever I had to do to try again, and that was just that I was in the moment. Call it smart or not, but that’s the truth.”

Weber said it was not easy to watch this moment on TV.

advertisement

“It’s sad, you know,” he said. “It brought back feelings that obviously have reappeared and didn’t expect to come back, but it’s very raw and very real.”

Their comments about the passionate night they spent in a windmill were among the most racist ever heard on this show.

When asked whether Weber was ever fed up with the windmill discussion, he said he had just accepted it.

“I mean it’s all fun,” he said. “It’s only part of my story.”

It’s a story that just doesn’t go away.

“I received a lot of windmills in the mail,” said Weber.

He also noticed that people are treating him differently now.

“I hear a lot of references,” said Weber. “I saw a fan once who yelled at me and started doing this little dance and I said, ‘Okay, that’s the windmill.'”

Weber asked Brown to join the other women in the house, but she refused.

“And at that moment I decided to go OK. I just have to do it out of fairness towards the ladies who are here, who gave up so much to pursue something with me and to see if there was anything,” said Weber. “I needed it so much to just feel good and to distract myself from everything.”

Don’t miss “The Bachelor” Mondays at 8 / 7c on ABC.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

peter weber [t] hannah brown [t] hannah b [t] hannah and peter [t] windmill [t] abc [t] the bachelor [t] sandy kenyon

advertisement