Bachelor Jade Roper deprived of DraftKings $ 1 million win

advertisement

DraftKings has undressed Jade Roper of her $ 1 million prize money based on allegations that she and her husband Tanner Tolbertcheated in the fantasy football league competition.

Unforgettable sports scandals

“DraftKings has decided to update the rankings for several competitions,” the website said in a message to Us Weekly on Saturday, January 25th. “All customers affected by the updated leaderboard will be notified immediately.” It is our general policy not to comment further on such matters. “

advertisement

We asked the couple for a comment.

Roper (32) took first place in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker competition on the wild card weekend on January 5. The bachelor alum landed first after she and Tolbert (32) selected 150 different rosters that made 300 unique entries between the two. It was a resemblance that some eagle-eyed Twitter users thought unlikely if the couple had not previously coordinated them.

Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert attend the Vulture Festival at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on November 9, 2019. CraSH / imageSPACE / Shutterstock

“Everyone notices that the two of them got on as far as possible and split up their exposure, right? And that is illegal, ”wrote a Twitter user.

Another person shared four screenshots of the couple’s teams showing that Roper’s tips were playing on Saturday, while Tolbert’s teams were scheduled for Sunday.

Previous bachelor and bachelorette leads: where are they now?

“This is absolutely amazing and the clearest agreement that ever existed,” was the tweet.

While some fans were concerned about the legitimacy of Roper’s gameplay, others recognized the former reality TV star from their reality TV days.

“I’m pretty sure this girl was a bachelor,” one person tweeted. “I only know because my girlfriend is forcing me to look at it.”

The Colorado native replied, “Hahaha, that’s me! And Tanner told me not to play DK Metcalf!” Regarding the Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver.

Later that day, Bachelorette Alaun and Roper replied to the allegations of fraud in a statement to us.

“We respect DraftKings believes that they must exercise due diligence to ensure that Jade wins her $ 1 million fantasy competition for the NFL wildcard round this weekend,” the couple said , “Even though we have to worry, the questions, allegations, and curiosity about this victory would be the same if the winner were male and someone who wasn’t already known to the public? It is incredibly important that we find that Jade’s victory is nothing but luck, and we are confident that DraftKings will do the same. ”

The craziest glitches in the Bachelor Nation

Roper and Tolbert met in the second season of Bachelor in Paradise and married in 2016. They are the parents of two-year-old daughter Emerson and five-month-old son Brooks.

The couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary the day before Roper was stripped of their prize.

“Life goes crazy sometimes (do we even remember what life was like before nappy piles when we deciphered the feelings of toddlers and the bedtime that first needs 100 stories?), But I don’t want to go through it hand in hand with anyone else than you, ”Roper wrote on Instagram in homage to her husband.

For his part, Tolbert published a photo of her wedding day entitled “You have endured me for 4 years?” I can’t imagine doing this thing called life with someone else. To much more baby, I love you. “

advertisement