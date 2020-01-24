Bacchus Wine & Food Festival returns to Virginia Living Museum on February 7

advertisement

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum Bacchus Wine & Food Festival returns for the 15th year on 7 February.

The event is certified as an official Virginia Green event, proof of the museum’s dedication to preserving and preserving our natural world.

The main event is 7 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., and invites guests to mingle between the beautiful museum galleries and exhibits, including the museum’s current dinosaur exhibition, Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies. Guests will enjoy delicious wines from around the world, fantastic food selections from restaurants in the area and an eclectic mix of live music and entertainment during the main event. Tickets for the “Divine Reception” are $ 125 and the main event is $ 65.

Virginia Green is a collaboration program between the Virginia Department of Environmental Equality (DEQ), Virginia Tourism Corporation (TTC) and Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association (VRLTA). Virginia Green promotes practical techniques to prevent pollution in all sectors of the Virginia tourism sector. The Virginia Living Museum Bacchus Wine & Food Festival encourages green practices to reduce food wastage, encourage locally produced and green food products, and reusable wine glasses and event signs.

Upon arrival, mythical gods and goddesses will greet guests, including Bacchus, the god of food and vines, for a truly unique evening. The event, voted the best of the Gala 757, serves the best wine, restaurant fare and entertainment.

For guests who want even more, the best of the best can be found at the VIP Divine Reception, which starts one hour earlier at 6 p.m. For an hour before the main event, guests can enjoy exclusive sampling and priority access to all restaurants in a relaxed atmosphere. Not just a taste, there is a full pour in a VIP glass with highly rated wines (90 points or more). VIP status includes exclusive music from the Something Different Duo and VIP parking.

From steaks, seafood and international dishes to sweet treats and pastries, the Bacchus Wine & Food Festival offers something for all taste buds. This year’s participating restaurants are: Schlesinger’s Steakhouse, Starbucks, The Gray Goose, Smoke BBQ Restaurant & Bar, Virginia Creative Catering, Whitley’s Peanut Factory, James River Country Club, Riverwalk Restaurant, Dock of the Bay II, Indulge Bakery & Bistro ( VIP only), Sage Kitchen, Bonefish Grill, Nothing Bundt Cakes and the museum’s own Wild Side Café.

Music headliner for the evening is Paul Urban and Friends, a popular Tidewater Roots and Blues Band that incorporates jazz influences into their music. Their music has been shown on local radio stations including WHRV FM, WFOS FM and WCVE FM. The evening will also include music from Louis Vangieri, Matt Lockhart and Colonial DJs. Guests are greeted by Bacchus, the god of food and vines and a collection of mythical characters, including the goddess statue. Enter the museum’s cave and receive a one-on-one card reading by Melick Kepley from Magickal Attic. A silent auction completes nightly entertainment.

The event is made possible by presenting sponsor Old Point National Bank and supporting sponsors Hampton Roads Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Women’s Healthcare Executive and Consumer Litigation Associates, Abbitt Realty, Kaufman and Canoles, Morgan Stanley: The Neighborhood Group at Morgan Stanley, St Georges Brewing Co., Ozzlefinch Brewery, Capstan Brewery, Breakthru Beverage, Jeff’s Flowers Of Course Inc., WMBG Radio and Distinctive Event Rentals.

Tickets for main event increase in price from February 3 to $ 70. Guests are encouraged to buy by February 2. All proceeds benefit the needs of the museum in the field of science and animal care. Thanks to the continuous support of the community, the Virginia Living Museum can support and reinforce the institution and conservation mission.

