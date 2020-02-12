Just when you thought 2019 was over, some of the year’s most popular phrases were added to Dictionary.com’s slang dictionary.

The digital dictionary updated its archives on Wednesday with 20 new slang terms from the past year or two, including “OK, Boomer”, “Megxit” and Baby Yoda.

John Kelly, senior research editor at Dictionary.com, told MarketWatch that key words and phrases were selected by analyzing the website’s search data, monitoring social media trends, and tracking issues within pop culture.

“Is the concept of importance or interest for broader cultural discourse? Is there anything important about the term that we can explain in any way – for example something confusing that we can clarify, something controversial or sensitive that we can put into context? He explained. “Our slang and pop culture dictionaries provide an important place for us to tell a story about terms that people are curious about – and in a way that enables us to participate in the larger cultural conversations as they take place, an actuality that is crucial for the digital age. “

Here is the updated list of Dictionary.com pop culture idioms in undetermined order.

Megxit: The mashup of “Meghan” and “Brexit” describes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step down from their leadership positions in the British royal family.

Baby Yoda: The popular name for a character known as “The Child” in “The Mandalorian” at Disney

new Disney + streaming service. He belongs to the same species as the beloved Star Wars character Yoda. He was obsessed with social media.

Hype House: A collective of young creators and influencers of social media content that are particularly popular in the TikTok video app. The term is also the name of the Los Angeles mansion that the group uses.

Karen: A mocking slang term for a legitimate, obnoxious middle-aged white woman, according to Dictionary.com. Most importantly, as mentioned in memes, “Karen” is “generally stereotypical about having a blonde bob haircut, speaking to retail and restaurant managers to make complaints or making claims, and an excruciating, often divorced mother of the To be Generation X. “

Even partners: An alternative to the word “single” as relationship status that became popular after Harry Potter star Emma Watson described himself as “self-reliant” in a Vogue interview in November 2019.

OK Boomer: The viral internet slang phrase is often used in a humorous or ironic way to elicit or reject non-contact or narrow minded opinions associated with the baby boomer generation and older people in general.

And I oop: A viral phrase from a video by Drag Queen Jasmine Masters. “And I oop” or “I oop” can be used playfully to express shock, surprise or embarrassment.

Becky: A stereotype for a white woman, especially one who is unaware of or is taking advantage of her social privilege. Becky is also more commonly used to mock a young white woman as “simple,” Dictionary.com notes.

Great mood: A way of reacting to or describing something that somebody finds online in some way as assignable or resonant. Great mood can instantly capture a feeling at a certain moment, but also comment on a broader feeling about life in general. Great vibes are also often posted with a jocular, judgmental, happy, or ironic tone in response to and in response to content that is viewed differently as quirky, real, dramatic, or ridiculous.

Cancel culture: The common practice of withdrawing support (also known as “cancel”) for public figures and businesses after doing or saying something that is considered offensive or offensive. Cancel Culture is generally discussed as a performance on social media in the form of group shame.

Cheetle: The brand name for the powdery residues that come to your fingertips when the PepsiCo owner eats

Cheese snack, Cheetos.

Cook Kiss: A gesture and expression that are meant to show something are perfect or excellent. The gesture is made by pinching the fingers and thumb of one hand (often in an OK sign), kissing them, and then dramatically throwing them away from the lips. His tone can be sincere or ironic.

Hold my Beer: An expression that joked that it was said before an unthinkable person did something dangerous or stupid. Hold my Beer is used on the Internet to make fun of decisions (considered bad) made by public figures or companies.

Manther: The male version of a cougar or middle-aged woman who loves younger men. Manther are older men who are looking for significantly younger partners.

Veranda Pirate: A thief who takes packages left by couriers like Amazon on the doorstep and in lobbies of residential buildings

UPS

or FedEx

Rapinoeing: A viral victory pose, named after American soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe. The arms are raised and stretched diagonally in a confident, cheerful display.

Sksksk: An interjection that conveys surprise, happiness and other intense emotions.

Sports Ball: A slightly critical or humorous term used by people who admit that they don’t know or are not interested in sport. For example: “The goalkeeper dribbles for a touchdown in the field!” Sports fans sometimes use it to playfully relate to sports they like.

VSCO girls: A term commonly used as an insult to a young, usually white woman who publishes trendy pictures of herself edited in the VSCO app via Dictionary.com. The stereotypes of the VSCO girl include wearing hair ties and Birkenstock sandals from Helen of Troy Limited

Reusable water flasks from Hydro Flask with the words “sksksk” and “I oop” and generally online looking for attention.

Zoomer: An informal term for a Generation Z member born in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It can be used with a neutral, mocking or ironic tone.