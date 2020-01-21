advertisement

At a time when low birth weight and malnutrition have become a major concern, a heavy male baby weighing 5.9 kilograms was born in Saraswati and Yogesh Mangare in the state-run Vani Vilas Hospital.

The baby was given birth by caesarean section on January 18. Because overweight newborns are normal in cases where the mother has diabetes, hypertension, abnormal thyroid levels or any other health problem, the first thing doctors did was to check if Mrs. Saraswati had complications. To their surprise, she had no abnormality. This is her second child who was born 14 years after her first birth.

“The child weighs the same as a three month old child. Normally newborn babies weigh 2.5 – 3.5 kg. In rare cases, the weight can rise to 4.5 kg. Usually a newborn baby is heavy if the mother has a health complication or if the baby has heart or nephrology problems. We did some tests and found the baby to be normal, ”Geeta Shivamurthy, medical superintendent, told the Hindu.

advertisement

She said the mother and baby would be sent to the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences on Wednesday for further evaluation. “We have sent samples for a congenital metabolic error. The report of this test is expected. The mother and baby were moved from intensive care (IC) to the ward on Tuesday, “she said.

The couple is from Darjeeling in Bengal. They have been living in the city for 16 years.

According to doctors, the record so far for the heaviest newborn in India is in the hands of a 6.8 kg male baby born in Nandini in Hassan district in 2016. Earlier in November 2015, Firdous Khatun of Uttar Pradesh delivered a male child with a weight of 6.7 kg.

The world record for the heaviest baby is 10.2 kg for a boy born in Carmelina Fedele in Aversa, Italy, in September 1955.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

advertisement