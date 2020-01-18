'Baby Lyssa' Chapman's explosive accusations of her father Dog, the bounty hunter, sparked the heated reaction from the fans

advertisement

“Baby Lyssa” Chapman picked up her father, Duane “Dog” Chapman, in a series of hot tweets sent out late Friday night, and Dog the Bounty Hunter fans have been sparked by it. The tweets Chapman accused Dog of “blackmailing” were shared by fans of the bounty hunting family, mainly because they put the patriarch in a negative light.

“I tried so hard to blame a fraudster and her drug-addicted son for your actions,” Chapman wrote, referring to dog friend Moon Angell and son Justin Bihag. “Now I realize that you are just a bastard. I fought an evil even though you really are. You always were. You are the common denominator. … Take your best photo. Tell the world about my.” Suicide attempts. Tell the world all my problems that you are trying to blackmail me I will tell the world myself. All my problems, my mistakes. I own them all ?! HOW ABOUT YOU !!

“When he spoke to my father last night, he threatened to tell the world about my attempted suicide. So I feel like I have to tell the truth myself before he can act against me as his girlfriend. Everything I do I admit. I have a history, I have CPTSD, I have relationship problems. I messed it up and I will continue to do it. But I will never be blackmailed. I would admit that I have everything. Because I am mine should learn mistakes. “

advertisement

Some fans have turned on Dog after seeing this news. They beat him up because he got so close to Angell just a few months after the death of his long-time wife Beth Chapman. Others pointed out that Beth’s absence had clearly affected Dog and his family.

“He never liked him, he never will … his secrets will come to light! Beth was the angel and she was the one who did everything for him,” wrote a Facebook commentator.

“He certainly didn’t mourn long. How can you go on in 6 months after the death of your soul mate? Well, it won’t be hard to stop watching this fake ass show because I don’t already see it.” another user wrote.

“I think it is pretty obvious now who kept this family in check,” wrote another commentator.

However, some were on Dog’s side in this matter. They claimed that his children should support the decisions he makes and that he needs a support system around him if he goes on from Beth.

“She’s a spoiled brat who can’t prevail. Now she’s starting to mess!” A Facebook commentator wrote. “People mourn differently. Most older men don’t know how to be alone. He stayed with Beth until the end, now his children have to leave him alone!”

“It is very obvious that Beth was the one who ran this family and took care of Dog completely,” added a second. “He even said once that she was his alarm clock. The one who planned his day. He doesn’t know how to work alone. He just fails. He needs someone. A lot of people do that. His family should know.” The!!!”

When these two sides argued, some took no sides and set both Dog and his daughter on fire.

“It’s so sad. You all have to grow up and keep going!” wrote a Facebook commentator.

“He’s a dodgy character. And it shows in this child,” wrote another viewer. “She wants fame and money. He wants to relive his younger years. Sad for everyone.”

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement