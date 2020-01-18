Baby left in dumpster now a successful millionaire

advertisement

When Freddie Figgers was only a few days old, he was placed in a waste container by his mother, a prostitute with a drug addiction. Fortunately, the newborn was found and placed in the loving foster home of Betty and Nathan Figgers. The couple decided to adopt Freddie in their family and to welcome a brother or sister to their biological daughter.

Although he was in a happy home, the family lived in a rural area, meaning everyone was aware of his tragic beginnings and Freddie could not lose the “dumpster baby” label, as reported by Mary Ashbaucher for Lightworkers. He says he found the circumstances of being abandoned as a child embarrassing.

But thanks to the dedication of his parents, a young Freddie got the chance to discover an interest that would not only keep him out of trouble, but would lead him to build a fortune like an adult.

At the age of nine, Freddie’s father Nathan bought an old Macintosh computer to play with. The young engineer proved his technical skills by disassembling the computer and then rebuilding it successively. His ease and understanding of how the Macintosh worked led to larger projects and soon he was using the computer.

As a technically skilled teenager, Freddie got a job at the local town hall of Quincy to repair their computers. At the age of 15 he had a repair shop in the living room of his parents. At the age of 17 he had left school and had an impressive 150 customers who relied on him to create websites and storage for all their files. But it was only after his father had developed Alzheimer’s that Freddie’s company took a turn.

Now, in his 20s, Freddie was inspired to help his sick father: “It was hard to see him deteriorate – it is something you will never forget. I have always been so grateful to him and my mother. They taught me my circumstances not to determine who I was, “he shared. So with the same skills that he had sharpened with his father’s encouragement, Freddie developed a tracking device to put his father’s shoe in the shoe if he ever got lost.

Thanks to the ingenious design of GPS tracking, Freddie was able to find his father and communicate with him if he ever got lost. By the time Freddie reached 23, he had sold the invention for $ 2.2 million, two years before his father died.

In 2017, Freddie’s company, Figgers Wireless, which sells data plans and smartphones, had an estimated value of $ 62 million. Freddie was less than 30 years old. But the CEO still had the desire to find ways to help others through technology and said, “the best thing one person can do is influence another.”

He has continued to develop a system to help people with diabetes control their insulin through Bluetooth technology, and is working on a way to help family members stay in touch with people living on the street, as he explains: “I would be on the streets – I could have been homeless or dead if I hadn’t been found by the waste container after I was born.”

Although Freddie is aware of the background of his biological mother, he does not want to reach her. “My parents adopted me and gave me love and a future,” he said. “They’ve done their best to make the world a better place, and now that’s all I want to do.”

Freddie not only uses his technological knowledge to help others. The philanthropist also puts his hand in his pocket to assist seniors in paying their bills, sponsoring youth programs, saving families from losing their homes due to foreclosure and offering scholarships.

