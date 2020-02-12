A baby at the center of a Supreme Court battle continues to grow, despite being declared “brain stem dead,” a lawyer claimed for his parents.

Attorney David Foster said four-month-old Midrar Ali is in an “unusual position” and his parents Karwan Ali and Shokhan Namiq from Manchester deserve support.

Three judges from the Court of Appeal in London are currently considering whether doctors should continue to treat Midrar life-sustaining.

A High Court judge who was sitting in Manchester last month concluded that he was brain dead.

Read more about the latest top stories

Ms. Justice Lieven, who was analyzing evidence during a lawsuit before the Family Division of the High Court in Manchester, found that life support treatment could be “legally ended” and was in the interests of “Midrar”.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

But Midrar’s parents disagree and want treatment to continue.

Mr. Ali, a biomedical scientist, described Ms. Justice Lieven’s decision as “wrong”.

(Image: Pete Byrne / PA Wire)

Three Court of Appeals judges – Sir Andrew McFarlane, Lord Justice Patten and Lady Justice King – will consider the case today (Wenesday) at a London Court of Appeals hearing.

Mr. Foster, who is based in the Barlow Robbins law firm, said: “Baby Midrar is in an unusual position – tested as brain dead, but growing in other facets.

“The family deserves every support.”

When Ms. Justice Lieven was in Manchester last month, she heard that Midrar was deprived of oxygen due to birth complications and was connected to a ventilator and concluded that there was “no doubt” that he was brain-dead was.

Chefs at St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester, where he is being treated, urged the judge to decide that ventilation could lawfully be withdrawn so that Midrar could die “kindly and worthily”.

According to lawyers representing the hospital’s senior trust, Manchester University’s NHS Foundation Trust, three tests have confirmed brain death.