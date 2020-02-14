Baboon skulls were intercepted at the border and destroyed after an attempted smuggling.

The skulls were among the five dead primate programs that had been intercepted in ports and airports since 2017.

The baboon skulls were destroyed because they did not comply with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

JOSEPH JOHNSON / STUFF

According to the Department of Biosafety at the Ministry of Primary Industry, several ape programs were intercepted (file photo).

However, data from Biosecurity New Zealand sent to Stuff under the Official Information Act showed that three other intercepted packages containing parts of primates were given to importers.

These three packages all contained monkey and monkey skulls.

WILLEM KRUGER / COMEDY WILDLIFE PH

Baboons are listed under the CITES agreement as species that are “not necessarily endangered”, but for which trade is controlled (file photo).

A dehydrated dead monkey found in a shipping container in Whangārei in December was destroyed.

Michael Inglis, Northern Regional Commissioner of Border Clearance Services, praised the “quick thinking and attention to detail” of the biosecurity staff in this case.

He said the health of New Zealand’s primary industries – including agriculture, forestry and seafood – depended on good biosecurity screening.

FLICKR / EDENPICTURES / CC BY 2.0 LICENSE / EDITED

Some baboon skulls similar to this one are sold online for hundreds of dollars.

Inglis said no live monkeys or other primates have been confiscated in the past three years.

Baboons, the largest old world monkey, are listed under CITES Appendix II.

This CITES category included species that were not “threatened with extinction” but where trade was controlled to ensure the survival of the species.

JOHN WEEKS

The Chacma or Kappavian is the largest of all monkeys.

A US-based website offered female Chacma baboon skulls for NZ $ 312 and male skulls for NZ $ 469.

Ross Millar of Cordy’s Auckland auctioneers and appraisers said $ 400 to $ 600 sounded like a realistic “baseball value” for such skulls, depending on the condition.

Primate skulls are not common in New Zealand, he said, but there is a local market.

JOSEPH JOHNSON / STUFF

After examining the documents, three different packages of monkeys were handed over to the importers (file photo).

According to Millar, Cordy’s, based in Epsom, had already decided not to deal with elephant tusks or to sell raw ivory.

He said the wildlife product trade was current and sometimes controversial or complicated.

Senior government ministers will consider changes to the Endangered Species Trade Act this year after nature conservation minister Eugenie Sage asked for public feedback on changes in local ivory trade.

George Hiotakis, head of Trust and Security at Trade Me, said there have been no baboon or monkey skulls listed on the site for five years.

“In our view, there is no market for baboons or monkey skulls at Trade Me.”

Trade Me has banned the listing of ivory, chimpanzees, snails, whales, sharks, dolphins, seals, sea lions and native birds.

According to the Department of Conservation, some CITES attachment lists for New Zealand have changed in the past month.

Some species, such as giraffes and mako sharks, now require approval.