B.C., Western Bishops Unite to Stop the Expansion of Euthanasia - The B.C. Catholic

The B.C. and Yukon bishops join the bishops of Alberta and Northwest Territories by calling on Canadians, and especially Catholics, to oppose any extension of assisted suicide.

In a statement, the B.C. and Yukon bishops said that the pastoral letter from Alberta and NWT bishops released last weekend reflects their concerns about the “serious issue” of assisting suicide and euthanasia in Canada.

“Accordingly, we fully endorse (the pastoral letter) to remain faithful to Christ now and in the hour of our death as our own words about these matters, and encourage you to read the pastoral letter and to join us in the dignity of everyone maintain human life, from conception to its natural end, “the BC and Yukon bishops wrote January 24.

The pastoral letter from Alberta and NWT calls on Catholics to mobilize in their opposition to euthanasia and assistance with suicide, even while the federal government wants to extend the criteria for qualification.

It asks Catholics to press members of parliament to vote against any extension of assisted suicide and to call on the federal government to expand palliative care. It also urges health professionals to assert their right to refuse to participate in euthanasia and assisted suicide.

“We are absolutely opposed to euthanasia and assisted suicide and we disagree with its existence in the country,” said Edmonton Archbishop Richard Smith about the 2016 law that legalized medical death assistance (MAiD) .

“Euthanasia and suicide assistance are in stark contrast to the Christian way of life and our belief in the sanctity of human life,” says the bishops’ letter. “Neither is allowed because they violate the prohibition of taking innocent human life and stand as a rejection of God’s absolute sovereignty over life and death.”

Earlier in the week, Vancouver Archbishop J. Michael Miller called on believers to participate in the federal government consultation on extending euthanasia before Monday’s deadline.

“We have a very short time frame to let the government know that its priority should be more palliative and hospice care, and not expand the categories for killing people who feel they have no other options,” said Archbishop Miller in a statement.

Canadians are being asked to consider changes to the MAiD law because Ottawa wants to change the penal code to allow better access to suicide assistance. Survey responses are accepted until January 27. Justice Minister David Lametti said next month that new legislation will be submitted.

The liberal government’s move to change the assisted suicide law is a response to a decision by the court in Quebec. In September, a judge declared parts of federal and provincial laws on assisted dying unconstitutional, and ruled that the requirement for a patient to have a “reasonably foreseeable” death before requesting suicide assistance violated his charter rights.

If no new legislation is passed on 11 March, the “reasonably foreseeable” provision in the law will be suspended in the province. Even without the court ruling, the law was revised this year.

Because it is legalized, the federal government reports that more than 6,700 Canadians have died from suicide assistance.

Current participation requirements state that candidates must be 18 years of age or older, able to make health decisions themselves and “in serious and irreparable medical condition” – though not terminally – to be eligible.

The survey asks whether the federal government should change the duration of the 10-day reflection period between applying for and receiving a medically assisted death. A “prior request” for suicide assistance is requested for patients who later lose their ability to confirm their consent.

The survey also noted that an expert panel’s report last year explored the possibility of extending assisted suicide to people under the age of 18 when doctors decide that they are mature enough to make decisions about their own care – as well as people with certain psychiatric disorders.

The research itself is unfair, says Dr. Thomas Fung, a Catholic doctor in Calgary. He noted that the survey is aimed at removing the ‘reasonably foreseeable’ death criteria from the MAiD law, while not explicitly asking whether Canadians are opting for removal at all.

“It was actually a kind of foregone conclusion that this would happen,” Fung said, and once the criteria are removed, MAiD will be more easily accessible. “It really opens the door to suicide on call in essence … At some point human suffering is a subjective experience, so it is really hard to objectify who should be eligible for MAiD when the near-death criteria are removed.”

Archbishop Smith said the bishops are publishing their pastoral letter because of what they see as an alarming culture that not only helps euthanasia and suicide, but promotes expansion – especially through the “advanced request.”

“That puts the decision in the hands of someone else. And we don’t have the right to ask someone else to decide for me when my life deserves an end, “said Archbishop Smith. “It seems that it robs the person of that ability, over time, to change his position, change his mind, and act freely when serious action is taken.

“It has always been a firm belief that drugs are dedicated to preserving life and doing no harm. Well, now we have … drugs that are actually used prematurely to end life, which turns the medical profession upside down, “said Archbishop Smith. “It introduces the possibility of a lack of trust between patient and doctor. This is something that divides families. “

MAiD is also a matter that has divided the medical profession. Fung noted that the rights of conscience of doctors who object to MAiD – as well as other controversial procedures such as abortion – are under attack.

An Ontario court ruled that doctors in that province should refer you for medical services such as MAiD and abortion, which is tacit approval. In Alberta, a bill to protect the rights of conscience of healthcare providers has never passed the committee stage. In Delta, B.C., the local health authority has ordered a hospice to provide MAiD, although such an action would violate their constitution.

“We really see discrimination at every level for those of us who object to MAiD,” Fung said.

“Despite the Canadian Medical Association ethical code and other provincial association guidelines for protecting conscientious objectors, there is really nothing legal to help us bring our case to court. We lose every time we go to court and I think we see a pattern here.

“MAiD is a moral evil,” said Fung. “In a certain sense it has become a kind of right to itself. And I think this is based on a false premise of unlimited autonomy. As a Catholic one cannot participate in any way, in whatever form, but the way the government may not have much choice in the future, especially with some court rulings. “

Nevertheless, Fung said there is a possibility to find a balance.

“If we anchor legal conscience protection for doctors, we can continue to practice without unnecessary pressure and professional repercussions,” he said. “As long as robust self-reference access sources are available, patients do not have to access those services through objecting providers.”

In their letter, the bishops acknowledge that there are situations where a family member or loved one experiences pain and suffering. And it’s a personal issue for Archbishop Smith, whose father Donald suffered from dementia for years until his death on September 28.

“We have just said that it is ours, as the children who love him, and we owe it to him as our father, we owe it to him as a human being to also give us to him and to give it to us at every stage even when he stopped knowing us or really did not understand the relationship, “Archbishop Smith remembered,” and through our presence and through our love and care, communicate as clearly as we could that this great, great individual could dignity and of great value, great value – and none of it is affected by its physical ability. “

The message of Archbishop Smith to families who have a loved one who is suffering is to continue to love them.

“Just stay with them. Look for possibilities, if there is a need for reconciliation, for healing relationships. We will never regret the time we spend with our loved ones.

“Be there in that attitude and that attitude of love, even when suffering sometimes does not allow conversation or speech. That has a power in the soul of the individual that is difficult for us to understand humanly or to express humanly. “

Canadian Catholic News with files from The B.C. Katholiek

