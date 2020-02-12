by: BERNIE WILSON, Associated Press

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 10:12 PM PST

/ Updated: February 11, 2020 / 10:21 PM PST

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 11: Matt Mitchell # 11 of the San Diego State Aztecs shoots over the defense of Makuach Maluach # 10 of the New Mexico Lobos during the first half of a game at the Viejas Arena on February 11, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – Junior striker Matt Mitchell had 22 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double and scored his 1,000 career points for the # 4 state of San Diego, who defeated New Mexico 82-59 on Tuesday night to win the Mountain West Conference championship win and remains the nation’s only undefeated team.

Yanni Wetzell added 20 points and nine rebounds to the Aztecs (25-0, 14-0 MWC), who in the first half, when the state of Utah defeated the state of Colorado, won at least part of the title of defense, the New Mexico (17th -9 6-7) held on only 26 points in the second half.

Malachi Flynn had 15 points and Jordan Schakel 11 for SDSU.

Mitchell, a junior striker from Riverside, scored his 1,000th career point on a bank shot at the start of the second half. This was part of a 9-2 run that extended SDSU’s 35:33 halftime to 44:35. Mitchell also did a layup with a nice spin move, Flynn hit a jumper and Schakel hit a 3 pointer.

Flynn, who only scored 1 out of 8 shots in the first half, lay down for lefties and Schakel scored another 3 for a 51-40 lead with a 13 minute lead.

Mitchell had a steal and a thundering slam dunk for a lead of 62:44 with 7:20 before the end.

Vante Hendrix had 20 points for New Mexico.

The Aztecs struggled with the short-handed but uplifted Lobos in the first half.

Wetzell had 14 points in the first half and Mitchell 11.

Mitchell, Schakel and KJ Feagin each had two fouls in the first half, while New Mexico’s Corey Manigault had three fouls, including a mocking technician after a thunderous slump that gave the Lobos an early 10: 5 lead. Manigault pulled a second technical late in the second half and was ejected.

SDSU defeated Lobos 85-57 in Albuquerque on January 29.

BIG PICTURE

New Mexico: The Lobos remain without suspended players JJ Caldwell and Carlton Bragg Jr.JaQuan Lyle played his second game after a two-game ban for his role at an off-campus party, in which several Lobos athletes took part in the one Shoot two left people with non-life threatening injuries.

San Diego State: The Aztecs have won a MWC record of 12 regular season and tournament championships. They also won regular season titles in 2006, 2014 and 2016. The common season titles in 2011, 2012 and 2015.

NEXT

New Mexico receives the UNLV on Saturday.

The state of San Diego is in the state of Boise on Sunday.

