The Idol Wing CID traced a bronze idol by Thirumangai Azhvar that had disappeared to a temple in Kumbakonam 60 years ago to a museum in London.

Abhay Kumar Singh, additional director general of the police (ADGP), Idol Wing CID, told The Hindu: “The idol has been missing from the Soundararajaperumal temple in the village of Sundaraperumalkovil near Kumbakonam since the 1960s. We traced the bronze idol back to the Ashmolean Museum in London after reviewing the documentation of the Hindu idols by the French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP). The picture of the Thirumangai Azhvar idol taken in 1957 corresponds to the idol kept in the museum. “

The Idol Wing CID tracks new clues and reopens old cases that were closed a few years ago.

Special Forces officers had come across a new trail of the idol that had disappeared almost 60 years ago.

Didn’t match the picture

Investigators found a similar idol on the pedestal during a recent visit to the temple in question. The picture provided by the IFP did not match the idol they had seen in the temple, the police said.

The Ashmolean Museum, which is part of the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, bought the idol from an auction house in 1967 for around $ 2,340.

“Now we are taking steps to bring the idol back from London. We will inform the Ashmolean Museum of the Indian Embassy and provide a first informational report (FIR) claiming that property has been stolen, ”said the ADGP.

The CID of the idol wing had registered an FIR following a complaint from the temple executive, Ka. Raja, who claimed that the idol disappeared between 1957 and 1967.

The police have now intensified the investigation into the status of the idol between 1957 and 1967 and its end in London.

Other cases

“This positive development in the Ashmolean Museum will be the first major action on a new list of old robberies (of idols) from Tamil Nadu and Karaikal that we cracked. The list of over 25 bronze idols has been shared with law enforcement agencies in India and overseas. We hope that other positive identifications in America, London, Germany and Singapore will result in similar measures, ”said S. Vijay Kumar, art lover and founder of India Pride, an organization that tracks Indian antiques.

