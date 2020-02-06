Azealia Banks has landed in the news again, but this time it seems to be a far more serious situation than with other breaking stories. The Harlem rapper claimed that a neighbor threatened her with gun violence, which led her to publicly disclose her address.

The retired rapper was on Instagram live, broadcasting from her home in Southern California, where she tearfully told her fans that a neighbor was said to have drawn a gun on her after knocking on her door. Banks, 28, said she was afraid to involve the police because she said the police could take the man’s side and that she was the only black person who lived on her street.

Banks shared her address with fans who asked for help and protection. Instead, the police were called home. Banks later revealed that the neighbor apparently lied about the firearm. She then said that she intended to leave the residence and return to New York to finish working on an album.

Some observers joked about the situation on social media. Despite the interest in Banks’ career or her past actions, that’s not a laugh. The threat of gun violence is serious and we can’t help but hope for the best for an artist who has something to offer should she choose to share her talents.

Azealia Banks asked fans to come to her home while calling the police after her neighbor pulled a gun against her last night. Let’s hope that everything is fine. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yDIA8YXPzN

