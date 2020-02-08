There are not many reasons to say that Guns ‘N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose is the second flamboyant lead singer on stage. But when he was on stage with The Rolling Stones to see a powerful performance of “Salt of the Earth”, Mick Jagger showed him how it was done.

The event lasted three nights at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The second night of the run was shown by pay-per-view customer Jagger and Co. need a few extra hooks. They quickly designed a series of inspiring acts to grace the stage.

While the introduction of Eric Clapton and John Leee Hooker on stage would have delighted many of the original Stones fans, it was the introduction of Guns ‘N’ Roses frontman, the lively Axl Rose, who got the biggest response of the evening.

It all started with the choice of the song. While John Lee Hooker naturally chose his own piece of jewelry, “Boogie Chillen”, while Eric Clapton decided to be part of “Little Red Rooster”, Rose decided to do a real deep cut.

He took the Beggars banquet action “Salt of the Earth” to sing along with the heroic stones. It was a great choice when Jagger and Rose try to excel based on their liveliness alone.

While the show was a significant occasion, it also represents a sad occasion. After completing the overseas tour, Bill Wyman soon left the band and would no longer seriously go on stage with The Rolling Stones.

Watch Axl Rose on stage performing “Salt of the Earth”.

