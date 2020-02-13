CCTV has captured a group of six men who broke into property across the UK and stole more than £ 45,000.

The footage shows the men who use axes and crowbars to penetrate houses and shops and open safes and locked cupboards.

The group has been detained for more than 30 years after plotting to commit 37 break-ins over a five-month period.

The six men, all from Wirral, were members of a gang of organized crime that targeted business premises to steal cash from their safes.

They have carried out 30 commercial burglaries, two house break-ins and five thefts from vehicle violations, causing damage worth more than £ 35,000.

They searched pubs, restaurants, bus depots, grocery stores, clubs, and even dry cleaners during their crime between August 4th and November 4th last year.

The group was caught on video surveillance when they made their way into real estate and broke into safes with axes and crowbars

(Image: Cheshire Police)

The gang stole almost £ 10,000 in cash from the Blind Pug Pub in Heswall, Wirral, £ 9,250 from a bus depot in Chester and £ 8,000 from a restaurant in Kelsall.

The group used a powerful £ 13,000 Audi S4 car that they had stolen from a property in Barnston, Wirral, on false signs, to travel to and from companies they were targeting.

Target areas included Chester, Ellesmere Port, Macclesfield, Willaston, Wirral, Kendal, Morecambe, Northop, Wrexham, Oswestry and Newcastle-under-Lyme.

The six men were linked to the break-ins using cell phone, ANPR and CCTV evidence, and the officers finally ended their crime on November 7 when they raided their homes and arrested them.

Stolen property, clothing, tools, and cell phones that linked the men to the various break-ins were confiscated during the raids.

Gary Platt, 43; Kieran Platt, 25; Joseph Salla, 19; Joshua Wilkinson, 22; Lee Hodgin, 33; and Peter Mighall, 45; Everyone pleaded guilty to the conspiracy to plunge in at a December hearing.

(L-R) Lee Hodgin, Gary Platt and Kieran Platt

(Image: Cheshire Police)

Wilkinson also admitted a dangerous driving charge while Gary and Kieran asked Platt to consider a number of other burglaries.

All six were convicted of their crimes at Chester Crown Court on Thursday (February 13) and sentenced to a total of 31.5 years in prison.

Hodgin was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison, while Gary and Kieran Platt were sentenced to six years.

Salla and Wilkinson were sentenced to four years and six months in prison, while Mighall was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

(L-R) Joseph Salla, Joshua Wilkinson and Peter Mighall

(Image: Cheshire Police)

After the conviction, Detective Sergeant Graeme Carvell of the Cheshire police, who led the investigation, said: “I am pleased that these men are now behind bars and are facing significant prison terms as a result of their actions.

“Their convictions and convictions mark the end of a lengthy and complex investigation into a series of burglaries that spanned numerous police forces in England and Wales.

“Over a three month period, the gang went to great lengths to plan and coordinate more than 30 burglaries in homes, pubs, restaurants, convenience stores and other businesses across the UK.

“You stole a car worth £ 13,000 from a house break-in.

“The group also stole over £ 45,000 and damaged over £ 35,000 in business premises.

“All of the companies affected are providing essential services to local communities, and the slumps have a profound impact on the owners and their employees.

“The gang had the audacity to occupy the same premises multiple times and used a variety of techniques to try to cover up their crimes, including covering up their identities and using cloned vehicles.”

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Draco added: “Due to the excellent work of the dedicated detective team here in the Cheshire Constabulary, this crime has now ended.

“This case shows our commitment to persecuting and bringing to justice organized crime organizations that do so much damage to our communities.”

