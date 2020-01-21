advertisement

Their rise to fame has been so explosive, it’s easy to consider Water Parks as a success story overnight. But the road to their biggest UK headline tour has pursued a decade of dreams, facing fear and silencing inner doubts for Awsten Knight. He opens himself like never before on his life journey …

Moreover, there is a bait-free Parx art print thanks to illustrator Adam Forster!

Elsewhere in the song, Dream Theater’s John Petrucci pays homage to late Rush legend Neil Peart, Knuckle Puck prepares for album number three, Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo tells us the songs that have changed his life, Crowbar man Kirk Windstein takes the career over K! Interview, we hang out with Sløtface in Oslo, and you count the 25 largest nu-metal albums of all time.

In the reviews section, rising Leeds hardcore crew Higher Power grows into something spectacular on the second outing, while the Twin Atlantic sons of Glasgow return with a daring reinvention. On a live level, the wild rebirth of Slipknot continues while the most intense tour of the year goes through the UK, and righteous Anglo-Austrian punks Petrol Girls begin the decade with inspiration and anger.

There are also four epic posters with Code Orange, Poppy, hot milk and Bury Tomorrow!

All this and more is available in the new release of Kerrang !, which you can get anywhere in the world through Kerrang.Newsstand.co.uk. But for UK residents, it comes in stores on Wednesday, January 22 from all the good newspaper stores.

