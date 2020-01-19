advertisement

Together the zombie comedy Shaun of the Deadwho have favourited Buddy Action Comedy Hot fuzz and the end of the world science fiction comedy The end of the world form Edgar Wright“Cornetto Trilogy”, all three films with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. Artists Doaly recognizes the trilogy with a series of new posters released today by Vice Press and Bottleneck Gallery.

The Bottleneck Gallery explains the series with three prints and hits the nail on the head: “Doaly has captured the uniqueness of each film, but also the different personality of each one.”

You can buy each colorful print individually or as a set via the UK Vice Press. Please note, however, that the “variant set” (white background), which was sold through both the vice press and the Bottleneck Gallery, was already sold out at the time of writing.

So go to Vice Press to grab one (or all) while you still can!

