Some children dream of meeting Santa or their favorite wrestler, but Sam Murphy’s son Carter had a slightly different wish for his birthday this year. And when Carter told him he wanted to meet Jason Voorhees for his birthday, he let it happen.

As reported by GeorgeTakia.com, Sam hired a local special effects artist as Jason Voorhees and hired him to pick Carter up from school on his birthday. Fortunately, Sam was there to take photos and even document the experience with a video.

Sam told the site: “It was a nice experience. He walked along the street with Jason hand in hand. He has trouble touching, he won’t hold my hand. Carter didn’t shut up. Jason gave him a t-shirt and he hasn’t taken it off since. I can’t get it in the laundry. Carter was so excited that he hasn’t stopped talking about it since. “

If this isn’t the best way to end your week and start the weekend with a smile on your face, I’m not sure what it is. Check out Sam Murphy’s video and photos below.

