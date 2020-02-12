SIMILAR POSTS

Make no mistake – for a broadcast network, hosting an award ceremony is still a prize in the ratings department. But the numbers are less glittering than in earlier days.

When this month’s Oscars dropped 20 percent to the smallest audience ever (still 23.6 million viewers), it stopped the trend of reducing the number of star-studded kudoscasts. Last spring’s Tony Awards and September’s Emmy Awards also fell to an all-time low, while the Golden Globes hit an eight-year low last month and the Grammys fell six percent after declining sharply in the previous two years.

Looking back over a decade for every award ceremony Primetime Emmy Awards are struggling the most, 49 percent fewer viewers during this period, while 61 percent were lost in the coveted 18-49 demo. The Emmys’ most recent “high note” came in 2013 when Neil Patrick Harris hosted and the show reached its largest audience in eight years – a total of 17.7 million viewers. Modern Family won Best Comedy for the fourth year in a row, Breaking Bad won the best drama, and Netflix collected a total of three trophies, including the first for an online-only series. In 2019, however, the Emmys didn’t even attract 7 million viewers.

The Oscars (or what you might call “the Oscars”) have also had great success, increasing 38 percent in the audience over the past 10 years (while they decreased 55 percent in the demo). Filmdom’s most recent peak was in 2014 when Ellen DeGeneres played a second round as a presenter and the ceremony delivered a whopping 43.7 million viewers, also known as the largest audience since the record break in 2000 (46.5 million). This year Gravity, 12 Years a Slave and Frozen were the big winners. The Oscars have had no host in the past two years; The novel term led to a tiny increase in 2019, but the numbers fell this month.

The Grammy Awards didn’t do quite as terribly as their TV and film relatives. They decreased 30 percent compared to 2011, while they decreased 46 percent in the demo. This tip you see in 2012 came less than 24 hours after Whitney Houston’s tragic death. In a quick homage, Jennifer Hudson reported Houston’s “I’ll always love you” while the other draw of the ceremony was that Adele converted all six of her nominations.

The Tony Awards tend to be calm and stable, “only” 23 and 33 percent less than 10 years ago and a massive increase in 2016 when a small show called Hamilton scored 11 overall wins.

This year’s Ricky Gervais is being held Golden Globes – despite a low of eight years – actually attracted a larger audience than the 2011 Gervais-hosted television show. As the graphic shows, the mild gala of the Hollywood Foreign Press had a hard shot in the arm than Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler in 2013 began a three-year term as co-moderators. It has been declining since then, apart from a small surge in audience in 2017 when La La Land dominated.

What do YOU ​​attribute to the decline in the ratings of a particular award ceremony? The choice of the host? Snoozy nominees? Politically charged acceptance speeches? Too much filler?