Planning for death is like any other transition in life, except that this is one that we can make easier for our loved ones. Don’t let your estate, a process commonly known as inheritance, get in your way – and cost them more money.

After your death, your will must be legitimized by the court, in this case the local probate court. The judge (there is no jury) needs to know that this document is the last will of the deceased, check the inventory of the estate, and confirm who manages the estate proceeds. This is called “executing” a will. As a rule, the executor or a lawyer representing the executor submits the appropriate forms and takes care of the judicial matters.

A will is only legal when it is examined. This process usually takes between 6 months and 3 years. This also enables an heir to contest a current will, confirm to the probate court that there are no errors in the records, and allow creditors to assert a claim against the estate. Filing fees range from $ 150 in Michigan to $ 800 in Texas, but of course there are legal fees.

All of your assets need to be taken into account – not just your house, car and bank account, but also your savings certificates, the share certificates in a drawer and the 529 plans you created for your grandchildren’s education, as well as personal property.

Here are 3 mistakes people make. Avoid them and you can reduce estate costs:

1. Have no will. Or let someone write in a different state

Stunning 60% of US adults have no will or estate plan.

I have a current will. Many people say that they made a will 20 years ago. Life changes. You need a will for the state you live in now. There is a definition of residence, which is slightly different for each state, but includes where you live, register your car, and vote in elections. An out-of-state slows down the estate process because it does not meet state requirements. It can even be declared invalid.

If there is no will, the person is said to have died “intestated”. The property must still be brought before a probate court and an inventory documented. An administrator – a lawyer or family member – is appointed by the court to distribute assets under state law. This is a lengthy and often costly process.

If an heir successfully contests a will or if the court determines that the will does not comply with state law, the deceased is also considered to have died intested.

Many people do not want to hire a lawyer to draw up their estate plan or write a will, citing time, expense, and indecision. But without will, the cost of lawyers will be even higher, and that will be paid for by your inheritance, reducing what you leave to loved ones. If you are the executor of the estate, this will take additional time and energy.

2. Confuse estate taxes with estate

Just because your estate is too small to be subject to federal tax, if it is less than $ 11.58 million, you are still subject to estate and, most likely, state estate tax. Conclusion: You still need an estate plan.

3. Ignore simple ways to keep some assets out of the estate

There is an optimized estate procedure for small goods. Amounts vary by state – for example, it’s only $ 30,000 in New York, but $ 166,250 in California – but the bottom line may be that your heirs may have less fees, simpler paperwork, and a shorter schedule with a little planning of Her side. Understand the laws of your state to use this approach.

You can qualify as a small property if you spend some time doing paperwork. Many assets that are in common ownership or that have at least one specific beneficiary avoid the probation process, although they may be taxed by the state if your total wealth is above state boundaries. Your entire fortune will be part of your inventory, but does not necessarily have to go through the estate process.

First fill out or update the forms specifying the beneficiaries for all of your life insurance and retirement accounts.

Instead of creating co-ownership for all bank and investment accounts (giving your co-owner full access to your money), request TOD (Transfer on Death) forms for your brokerage accounts and POD (Paid on Death) forms for your bank accounts , In many states, a transfer can be completed on the death form when you register your car. This can be a loved one, a trust, or a family friend. This will give you the money you want to be most efficient after you die. Make sure that you include everyone who wants to inherit your wealth, and not someone who distributes the money the way you want.

By creating a living trust, also known as revocable trust, a probate test can be avoided if done correctly. This is a legal person to whom all your assets are transferred after your death. Advising a lawyer on estate planning is the best way to build trust. The documents you can find online may be suitable for simple, straightforward situations. However, most people’s lives are not easy. In today’s world, there are many remarriages, children, and heirs’ financial and emotional problems that can preclude the standard form. You only need to do this once and then check it occasionally. Even if you acquire property or additional assets after creating a trust, they can be considered part of the trust.

Regardless of whether you need trust, will, or both, a lawyer has seen many situations and has well-founded and creative ideas. Spending your time and money on a few meetings with the right lawyer will make life easier now and for your heirs later.

CD. Moriarty, CFP, is a Vermont-based financial speaker, author, and coach who seeks financial security for others. It can be reached through their website at www.MoneyPeace.com.

