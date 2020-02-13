We have seen the future and it includes another Avenue 5.

HBO extended the futuristic science fiction comedy with Hugh Laurie-Front for a second season on Thursday.

“It was great to be back at HBO in the first season of Avenue 5. I am doubly thrilled that HBO has now considered it appropriate to take Captain Ryan Clark and his passengers and crew through an even more physical and emotional hell next year as well, ”series creator Armando Iannucci said in a statement. “Nobody offers scared laughter better than Hugh Laurie and we look forward to seeing what other impossible situations and existential crises we can plunge him, Josh Gad and the rest of our fantastic cast into next. Until the end of season 1 and beyond (in season 2)! “

Laurie added: “It is exciting to discover that the space is not finite. I am very happy to continue this journey with Armando and HBO and also with an amazing group of actors and writers who make me laugh every day. To the future! ”

HBO’s EPP for programming Amy Gravitt meanwhile raved: “We loved every minute of the opening journey of Avenue 5. Armando and his team are masters of intelligent and succinct comedy, and the cast that is brilliantly directed by Hugh Laurie is second to none. We can can’t wait to see what awaits our unfortunate heroes in season 2. “

The cast also includes Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ethan Phillips.

The current first season of Avenue 5 ends next month.