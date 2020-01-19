Avenged Sevenfold announces diamonds in the rough digital release - Kerrang!

advertisement

After the surprising release of the previously unheard of song Hail To The King yesterday, Set Me Free, Avenged Sevenfold announced today that they will unveil their 2008 DVD / CD package Live In The LBC & Diamonds In The Rough, digitally for the very first time.

Both will be released via Warner Records in the coming months, with Diamonds In The Rough (the 2008 compilation album) released both digitally and on vinyl on February 7, and Live In The LBC (a live DVD of the performance by A7X at the Long Beach Arena the same year) on March 6.

This is not only an exciting update regarding a fan-favorite release for the band, but Diamonds In The Rough also contains five additional songs: Set Me Free, St. James, 4am, Lost It All and a cover of Black Sabbath’s Paranoid .

“It is very typical for musicians to write 20 to 30 songs for a particular album,” explains frontman M. Shadows. “They usually take the best of the couple and call it a day, throwing away the rest. We have never written like this. We usually don’t finish numbers unless they fulfill a purpose. The only exception to this was during the era with the same title. We experimented with our sound, produced ourselves and we had no one to bring us in. In the end, the non-released songs from these sessions were released under the name Diamonds In The Rough. We have heard the question of many fans who want to stream the album and we want to make it special. So we remastered the album and added some hard-to-find songs. We’ve even found an unreleased track from the hail to the king sessions that we think you’ll like. “

The full tracklisting of Diamonds In The Rough is as follows:

1. Demons

2. Girl I know

3. Intersection

4. Flash Of The Blade (Iron Maiden Cover)

5. Until the end

6. Voltage

7. Walking (Pantera Cover)

8. The fight

9. Dance to death

10. Almost easy (CLA mix)

11. Afterlife (alternative version)

Extra numbers added to new expanded version:

12. St. James (bonus number on Hail To The King limited edition)

13. Set Me Free (not released; recorded during the Hail To The King sessions)

14. 4 pm (B-side on the Welcome to the Family EP)

15. Lost It All (bonus number on Japanese edition of Nightmare)

16. Paranoid (Black Sabbath cover)

