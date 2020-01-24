Avalara adds 17 new app integrations

advertisement

Avalara has added 17 new certified integrations for accounting, merchandise management, e-commerce, point-of-sale, mobile commerce and customer relationship management software applications.

Aptean Intuitive ERP is an enterprise resource planning solution for manufacturers in repetitive, high-mix production environments and regulated industries such as electronics, medical technology and aerospace.

bolt is a checkout app for online retailers.

Brightpearl is an omnichannel retail platform that offers back office functions such as order management, replenishment, retail accounting, inventory, inventory management and more.

Business Edge by Computer Insights is an ERP software developed for fasteners and industry suppliers.

DEAR Systems is a provider of cloud-based accounting, inventory management, e-commerce and POS solutions.

Kechie ERP automates and synchronizes inventory management, procurement, order management, finance, manufacturing, CRM, inventory management and more.

Net32 is a dental surgery comparison site for ordering supplies that combines the catalogs of many vendors into a single catalog with over 90,000 unique products.

ODOO v12 (from Open Source Integrators) is an open source ERP for CRM, website e-commerce, invoicing, purchasing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse management, inventory, project management and field service management.

Ordway Labs fills the gap between simple, recurring billing systems and large, complex systems for businesses to enable customers to do billing tailored to their needs.

Partial.ly enables companies to offer customers and customers flexible payment plans.

Priority Software is a provider of business management solutions for companies of all sizes and industries.

SAP Business One (from ABBAsoft Technologies) offers an integrated business system that is tailored to the requirements of the promotional products industry.

Schema.io (Swell) is a cloud e-commerce platform that offers a flexible data model.

Solutions360 offers a unified view of sales, offers, service and shipping, invoicing and accounting.

Tradesy is a peer-to-peer online resale market for buying and selling luxury and contemporary designer fashion.

Tridens Monetization is a subscription and usage-based cloud billing platform designed to help companies build customer relationships.

VibeNet ERP is a cloud-based ERP solution that, in addition to a search engine-friendly web shop, also offers an administration tool.

