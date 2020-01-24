Avalara adds 17 new app integrations

advertisement
Avalara has added 17 new certified integrations for accounting, merchandise management, e-commerce, point-of-sale, mobile commerce and customer relationship management software applications.
- Aptean Intuitive ERP is an enterprise resource planning solution for manufacturers in repetitive, high-mix production environments and regulated industries such as electronics, medical technology and aerospace.
- bolt is a checkout app for online retailers.
- Brightpearl is an omnichannel retail platform that offers back office functions such as order management, replenishment, retail accounting, inventory, inventory management and more.
- Business Edge by Computer Insights is an ERP software developed for fasteners and industry suppliers.
- DEAR Systems is a provider of cloud-based accounting, inventory management, e-commerce and POS solutions.
- Kechie ERP automates and synchronizes inventory management, procurement, order management, finance, manufacturing, CRM, inventory management and more.
- Net32 is a dental surgery comparison site for ordering supplies that combines the catalogs of many vendors into a single catalog with over 90,000 unique products.
- ODOO v12 (from Open Source Integrators) is an open source ERP for CRM, website e-commerce, invoicing, purchasing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse management, inventory, project management and field service management.
- Ordway Labs fills the gap between simple, recurring billing systems and large, complex systems for businesses to enable customers to do billing tailored to their needs.
- Partial.ly enables companies to offer customers and customers flexible payment plans.
- Priority Software is a provider of business management solutions for companies of all sizes and industries.
- SAP Business One (from ABBAsoft Technologies) offers an integrated business system that is tailored to the requirements of the promotional products industry.
- Schema.io (Swell) is a cloud e-commerce platform that offers a flexible data model.
- Solutions360 offers a unified view of sales, offers, service and shipping, invoicing and accounting.
- Tradesy is a peer-to-peer online resale market for buying and selling luxury and contemporary designer fashion.
- Tridens Monetization is a subscription and usage-based cloud billing platform designed to help companies build customer relationships.
- VibeNet ERP is a cloud-based ERP solution that, in addition to a search engine-friendly web shop, also offers an administration tool.
