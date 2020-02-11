Ava DuVernay has proven that her skillful contact as a director delivers positive results, especially on issues close to the black community and close to their hearts. It has been announced that she will make a documentary late in the evening Nipsey Hussle for Netflix.

Deadline reports exclusively that DuVernay is returning to the streaming service after their 13th documentary and the limited series When They See Us, both critically acclaimed works that have been described as great hits for Netflix.

The publication added that the rights to the documentary were at the center of a fierce battle between other streaming services before Netflix won. Although the numbers were not released, DuVernay appeared to have been offered an eight-digit deal on the higher side of the financial spectrum.

More of Deadline:

After a variety of dramas such as the Emmy winner When They See Us, the upcoming Cherish the Day and the DMZ pilot with Rosario Dawson in production for HBO Max, the Nipsey film DuVernays is the first return to documentaries since the 13th September, the film about criminal justice, race and mass custody four years ago.

The deadline states that DuVernay was personally selected from the Hussle estate, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, and was influenced by the director’s work on the 13th and on When They See Us. Last month, DuVernay presented the tribute to Hussle at the Staples Center in Los Angeles at the Grammy Awards.

The documentary is a collaboration between DuVernay’s ARRAY production company and Hussles Marathon Films. DuVernay is named both as a producer and as a director.

Photo: Getty