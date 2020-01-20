Automate the warehouses of the world to reduce costs

advertisement

Monaghan startup Moffett Automated Storage has just completed its first international project in Dubai using an innovative automated warehouse system designed to increase storage capacity and reduce labor costs.

Founder Sam Moffett said they are the first Irish company to design a warehouse automation solution and are now planning to develop global sales starting with the US, Benelux and Scandinavia.

“The future for moving pallets in warehouses lies in automation,” said Mr. Moffett, who hopes to pursue his father Robert Moffett who founded Combilift, a Monaghan-based manufacturer of multidirectional forklift trucks that now sells to 85 companies worldwide.

While working at Combilift, Sam Moffett noted the rise of automation in warehousing where it is used to optimize the use of space and to reduce labor needs.

“I saw an opportunity for a new company that could create an efficient automated warehouse system,” he said.

With family financing, he founded Moffett Automated Storage (MAS) at the end of 2017.

The company hired a design engineer and an automation engineer and went to work to develop a new system and in early 2019 to build its first customer system for an external logistics company in Dublin.

“Used for food storage, this system can accommodate 3,500 pallet places and offers a 66% increase in storage density,” said Moffett, who explains that MAS’s automated storage and retrieval system uses four directional shuttles for efficient pallet handling.

According to Mr. Moffett, this system can significantly reduce labor costs in the warehouse.

“For example, it can be used in a warehouse with 15 employees to reduce the number of employees to just three,” he said.

Mr. Moffett wants to compete with German and Italian companies for automated storage solutions on the international market and says that the MAS system has a competitive advantage because of its flexibility and scalability, and the fact that it can be used to modernize existing warehouses and new ones place.

With the completion of this first successful project last year, MAS began to focus on both external logistics companies that operate distribution hubs and production companies with large-scale activities. It can be used for fast-moving consumer goods as well as food, Mr. Moffett said.

The first international project of MAS concerned the construction of a system for a 30-meter high building with three floors and a transit of 85 pallets per hour.

“It had to be designed to withstand the extreme heat in Dubai, operating at temperatures above 50 degrees, and installation was a challenge.”

Mr Moffett said that there is not yet a high level of automated storage in Ireland, but that these types of systems are now widely used in the US and Nordic countries by large organizations that operate huge facilities.

It is a multi-billion euro industry in which he sees huge opportunities for MAS.

The company currently employs 11 people in Clontibret and is supported by Enterprise Ireland, which has assisted with the development of exports.

“With the support of Enterprise Ireland we are now working on various new projects. We are in discussions with manufacturers and external logistics companies in both the US and the Benelux and expect to have our system installed in three or four systems in these markets by the end of 2020. “

As part of his plans to grow the company, Mr. Moffett expects to hire eight additional employees by the end of the year.

“We will also work on creating brand awareness for the company, working through dealers and advertising on social media.”

