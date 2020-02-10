On Monday, February 10, 2020, members of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigated a shot in a used auto parts store on the 100 block of Cinnamon Drive near Katy. On Monday, February 10, 2020, members of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigated a shot in a used auto parts store on the 100 block of Cinnamon Drive near Katy. Photo: OnScene.TV

Auto parts dealer shoots suspected Katy burglar, Sheriff says

The owner of a used car shop shot one of two suspects he had caught breaking into his shop early Monday morning, the police said.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was in the S&T Auto Body Services store on Cinnamon Drive near the Katy Freeway when he noticed the break-in. At some point during the break-in, the owner pulled a gun and shot the suspects and hit one of them.

The other suspect managed to escape. The condition of the shot suspect was not immediately clear.

Both the shopkeeper and his wife were detained for the investigation.

