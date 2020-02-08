Jaime Martinez is one of those rare people whose favorite hobby has become his profession, although he may not be fully aware of it. Jaime is 25 years old and autistic. With the loving support of his family, he has managed to design a successful line of socially conscious fashion and household products.

At home, drawing plays a big role in his family culture. His mother Sole (short for Soledad) is a fashion designer and his father an architect. Pencils have therefore been part of Jaime’s everyday life for a long time.

“Since childhood he likes to paint and little by little it has become his main activity,” says his mother.

An expression

For people with autism, for whom communicating and dealing with others can be a great challenge, developing a different form of expression is of great advantage – all the more so if they enjoy it as much as Jaime.

Although it is difficult for him to speak, his drawing is uninhibited. His drawing is his language.

Watching him draw is tempting. His focus on lines and colors reflects the passion he has in each of his drawings. You can see Jaime’s special sensitivity in his artwork.

“Algo de Jaime”: A brand is born

During a summer when Jaime spent a lot of time on the beach and drew more than ever, “Algo de Jaime” (Something from Jaime) was born – a brand of products that bore his drawings.

When family and friends encouraged Jaime’s parents to do something with his drawings, his family launched a series of T-shirts with some of his animal motifs. The shirts were so popular that the family registered the brand, created a catalog and increased production.

However, this family business project is unusual in that everything revolves around Jaime and everything has to be adapted to his needs.

His father explains this in his blog, which is part of the project:

“We believe in Jaime and in the potential of his work and rely on him like any other designer… but Jaime is something unique. He does not work 8 hours a day from Monday to Friday and cannot take any orders. He does what he wants and when he wants; What we do is appreciate his work and make it profitable. “

What his family does with their business is an impressive example of inclusion. The necessary resources and support are provided to those who need it to adapt the environment and offer them the same opportunities.

“May they all be one like you and I are one” (John 17: 21-23). When it comes to the time they went through before the creation of “Algo de Jaime”, Sole refers to this gospel verse on which the focolare movement to which it belongs is based. She says,

“Jaime was having a bad time. He was nervous. Despite taking many medications, he suffered many epileptic seizures. As a result, the family atmosphere was tense. Thanks to a new doctor and a change in focus, Jaime’s attitude changed. He relaxed, which improved family dynamics and promoted the well-being of Jaime and everyone else. “

Complicated situations like this emphasize the importance of family reunification. Moral support and the feeling of being loved are the keys to overcoming difficult and unexpected situations. Family is a fundamental pillar for everyone.

A socially responsible company

The family-run company is also socially conscious: it is a solidarity project for economic development based on the “economy of the community” that is characteristic of the focolare movement.

The company spends 100% of its profit on solidarity projects to improve the quality of life for people with autism. Jaime’s mother explains that his “main shareholder is God and the benefits are for him.”

But their engagement doesn’t end there. “Algo de Jaime” is also present on social media, especially on Instagram (@algodejaime). In the family’s account, we can see Jaime’s everyday life and photos of his products.

Society is increasingly aware of how much people with cognitive disabilities have to offer. Jaime’s family is a great example of inclusion and integration that inspires other families and businesses to adapt their surroundings so more people can contribute.

Mariana de Ugarte Blanco