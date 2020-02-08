THAILAND – A search is underway for a Thai soldier accused of killing at least 20 people in a killing spree that started at a military location on Saturday and then sent buyers to cover after the suspect entered a mall, the authorities informed CNN.

“We cannot confirm whether hostages have been taken, but we believe that he (the shooter) is still in the Terminal 21 mall. We are working on it,” Lieutenant General Thanya Kiatsarn told CNN.

“We’re trying to catch the guy right now,” added police spokesman Col. Krissana Pattanacharoen. “Both the police and the armed forces were deployed to the region.”

Hours after the killing spree began, heavily armed police led some people out of the mall, as pictures on social media showed.

“Please be calm and look for a safe place to hide and mute your cell phones,” the nation’s criminal police, which is part of the Thai police force, tweeted to those stuck in the mall, advising them where they were and where they were the number of people to notify them and phone numbers to the police.

“A combined police and military force has started its operation to evacuate people who are stuck in the building,” Lieutenant General Kongcheep Tantravanich said in a statement, adding that officers are doing their best to control the situation.

The main telecommunications authority in Thailand has been reported to have asked Thai broadcasters not to broadcast live material near the mall in order not to interfere with security efforts.

The motive of the armed man is not immediately known, said Pattanacharoen.

The suspect, Thai Army Sub. Lt. Jakrapanth Thomma is an officer in the ammunition battalion who works for the 22nd ammunition battalion, said Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantravanich, defense ministry spokesman.

“In general, any military (officer) would be good at weapons, but this man certainly has more skills,” he said.

Gunmen stole weapons and a Humvee, the official said

The armed man argued with his superior and shot and killed him, Kongcheep said. Then he took the superior’s gun and went around to shoot his colleagues. Apart from the superior, it was not immediately known whether military personnel were killed.

The soldier also stole weapons, including at least one machine gun, and a military humvee from his quarters. Tantravanich was unable to confirm the number of weapons and ammunition.

After the gunman fled his neighborhood, he drove to the mall and shot civilians along the way, Tantravanich said.

The shootout took place in the Thai province of Nakhon Ratchasima, known as Korat.

The bodies of the 20 people killed were in Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told the Thai Public Broadcasting Service.

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha had previously expressed his condolences to the families of the victims or injuries via a post on his official Twitter page.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction