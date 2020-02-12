The authorities respond to an occupational accident with FM 2218 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. The authorities respond to an occupational accident with FM 2218 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Photo: Rosenberg Police Department

Photo: Rosenberg Police Department

The authorities respond to an occupational accident with FM 2218 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

The authorities respond to an occupational accident with FM 2218 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Photo: Rosenberg Police Department

Authorities react to work accident in Rosenberg

The authorities in Rosenberg react to a work accident on Wednesday afternoon southwest of Houston.

According to the Rosenberg Police Department, police and rescue workers were called to a location along FM 2218 near Bryan Road at around 1 p.m. Paramedics were called to report a “traumatic injury” on site, as records show.

NEW ARREST: Suspected serial rapist arrested in spring

According to the authorities, the road from the courtyard to the market will probably be closed until at least 5 p.m.

Jay R. Jordan reports on the latest news in the Houston region. Read it on our news website, Chron.com, and on our subscriber website, HoustonChronicle.com | Follow him on Twitter at @JayRJordan | Email to jay.jordan[email protected]