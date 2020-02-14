SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities publicly identified a man killed on Thursday when the sports car he was driving crashed off a South Bay freeway connection.

Logan Heights’ 21-year-old Jose Cruz Perez lost control of the blue Nissan 350Z coupe when he attempted high speed shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday from Interstate 5 north on National City to Route 54 drive east to doctor’s office.

Alarmed by a witness who saw Perez’s vehicle pull off the plug and plunge down a steep dam south of the Sweetwater River, California Highway Patrol officers searched the area but were unable to find the car or driver.

About four hours after the accident, a worker at a shipyard next to the highway ramp found the destroyed Nissan in a mud pond in which Perez’s body was partially ejected from the driver’s door, the CHP reported.

