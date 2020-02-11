Authorities confiscate a package of dead birds found in the passenger’s luggage at Virginia Airport

US Customs and Border Guard agriculture specialists confiscated a package containing small dead birds at Washington Dulles International Airport.

A CBP press release confirmed that the package was in a travel bag. It happened on January 27 when the passenger arrived on a flight from Beijing, China.

The person was en route to Prince George’s County, Maryland.

During a luggage inspection, CBP specialists found a package with photos of a cat and a dog on it. The passenger said the package was cat food.

The officials said the package contained “a bunch of unknown little birds about 2.5 to 3.5 inches long.”

The little birds come from China. According to CBP officials, importing these animals is prohibited because of the potential risk of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confiscated and destroyed the birds by incineration.

“These dead birds must not be imported into the United States, as unprocessed birds pose a potentially serious disease threat to our country’s poultry industry and our citizens alarmingly as potential carriers of avian influenza,” said Casey Durst, head of field operations for CBP’s field office in Baltimore. “Customs and Border Guard agriculture specialists continue to exercise exceptional vigilance every day to protect our country’s agricultural and economic prosperity from invasive pests and animal diseases.”

In the United States, the USDA’s Fish and Wildlife Service, USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and Disease Control and Prevention Centers regulate the import of animals and animal products into the country.