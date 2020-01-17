Author Terry Giles talks about the book 'The Fifteen Percent'

advertisement

It is officially the year 2020 and like every new year everyone has the hope and the wishes that they want to fulfill. For those who feel that their dreams will never come true Terry Giles – the author of The Fifteen Percent: Overwinding Hardships and Achieving Lasting Success – is here to change your mind about it.

Terry, who has received numerous awards from Alma Maters California State University in Fullerton and Pepperdine University, as well as the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Prize, remembers what it meant to him in his remarkable story about wealth To start from scratch and achieve lasting and meaningful success.

“On the surface, Terry Giles has a classic American success story,” says a press release. “At the age of 30, he built one of the largest criminal defense companies in Southern California and generated double-digit million euros in revenue with high-profile customers. At the age of 34, he left the legal profession and apparently achieved even greater success overnight as an entrepreneur. “

“But as Giles notes in The Fifteen Percent, nobody goes through life without facing serious obstacles,” he continues. “From his own hard-earned experience from a difficult upbringing to America’s highest boardrooms, Giles answers the question that took him years: Why do some people overcome difficulties better than others?”

What exactly are the 15 percent? As Terry explains, it refers to the group of people who are “able to rise above despair and succeed despite all odds.” In each chapter, readers learn “valuable skills” – which proves that “you don’t have to be a victim of bad circumstances to adopt the ’15 percent superpowers” and do something good.

The love for Terry’s book is real. Former neurosurgeon DR. Ben Carson – who enlisted him to support his campaign during the 2016 presidential election – wrote in the foreword to the book: “A unique and fascinating book that allows you to define your goal, achieve it, and then use that success to achieve that Basis for your choice to create next achievement. ‘

The Fifteen Percent: Overcoming Hardships and Achieving Persistent Success will hit shelves on March 10, 2020 – but can be pre-ordered from Amazon or Barnes & Noble. Scroll down to learn more about the author Terry Giles.

